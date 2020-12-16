Gong Announces Complete Sales Coaching Solution for Remote Work

Sales has always been driven by in-person engagements, whether it's learning through osmosis on the "sales floor" or overhearing how colleagues handle a tough objection from a nearby desk. And then seemingly overnight, those growth opportunities disappeared as the pandemic forced sales teams to work remotely. To address the issue, Gong created its Complete Coaching solution, to give sales leaders complete visibility of coaching moments across the team during every interaction of the sales lifecycle.

Gong introduced Complete Coaching to specifically address what customers said they need — a coaching assistant that goes beyond calls and front-line managers.

With Gong's latest coaching development, sales managers can easily identify what percentage of a sales rep's deals don't have the decision maker involved, the number of engagements their team had before a deal was closed, how frequently managers are providing feedback, and much more. For the first time in the history of sales, multi-million dollar deals are being closed on Zoom and now managers will have complete and consistent visibility into when coaching advice is required, with the ability to customize their approach with each team member based on Gong's revenue intelligence.

Virtual coaching won't work unless it's comprehensive, consistent, and customized. Gong's solution is the only complete offering in the market providing:

Comprehensive visibility of success drivers and coaching moments across an entire team during all interactions of a deal including email, conference calls, mobile calls, etc. — with the latest product addition, Deal Drivers.

A number of Gong customers are already seeing the benefits of Complete Coaching in action. In fact, real users rated Gong as the #1 market leader in the Sales Coaching Software category by G2 .

"As a brand new manager in 2020, and having implemented Gong within my first 90 days, it will forever be the way I coach my salespeople. We really value a coaching culture at my company and this is the tool that helps make that a reality," said brightwheel Sales Manager, Kayla Jones.

"Gong has provided a platform to build our culture of development and coaching. This layer of visibility is invaluable in the new normal," said LogMeIn Sales Manager, Sam Simon.

Organizations like Genesys, Slack, Shopify Plus and more rely on Gong for its Complete Coaching platform. According to a recent customer survey1, of companies that utilize Complete Coaching:

60% decreased ramp time

47% improved win rate

29% decreased sales cycle

20% increased deal size

"According to CSO Insights, 75% of sales organizations waste resources due to random and informal coaching approaches," said Julien Sauvage, Gong's VP of Product Marketing. "Our goal with Complete Coaching is to provide an end-to-end, easy to use coaching solution for sales professionals that is based on reality versus opinions. Never before has this much intel been at the fingertips of sales teams for them to create and sustain a culture of coaching and development, which is particularly critical right now given remote work."

Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 1,400 innovative companies like Zillow, Slack, PayPal, Twilio, Shopify, Hubspot, SproutSocial, Zoominfo, Outreach, MuleSoft, and LinkedIn trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn .

1 TechValidate survey of 182 Gong customers

