Gong Appoints Emily He as Chief Marketing Officer

Accomplished Enterprise and AI Marketing Leader to Help Gong Accelerate Its Revenue Intelligence Category Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Revenue Intelligence leader, today announced that Emily He has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. He brings more than 20 years of go-to-market (GTM) experience to the role having led global marketing organizations at hyper-growth technology startups and enterprise leaders.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Ms. He will lead all aspects of Gong's marketing strategy and execution, helping the company accelerate its Revenue Intelligence category leadership.

Ms. He joins Gong from Microsoft where she was the Corporate Vice President of Business Applications, responsible for leading global marketing strategy and driving business growth for products and services targeting line-of-business buyers, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform. At Microsoft, she oversaw marketing strategy for Microsoft Copilot for business functions, including sales, marketing, service, finance, supply chain, and IT. Prior to Microsoft, Ms. He was the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Oracle. Ms. He was also the CMO of DoubleDutch (now Cvent) and the CMO of Saba Software (now Cornerstone Ondemand).

"Emily's expertise in leading global brand and marketing strategy for B2B organizations will accelerate our business momentum as we continue to innovate and expand our market reach," said Gong CEO Amit Bendov. "Emily is joining Gong at an exciting time. The AI revolution presents an incredible opportunity and unfair competitive advantage for Gong because we've built it into our platform since our inception to help enterprises transform their revenue productivity, predictability, and growth."

"Gong's mission to help companies unlock their revenue potential inspired me early on," said Ms. He. "It's clear we're entering a new AI-powered era that will transform revenue teams' most critical workflows, and Gong is well positioned to expand its leadership position. I'm looking forward to working with the team at Gong and our customers to shape the future of the revenue intelligence category."

