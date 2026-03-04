Gong Appoints Simon Frey as Chief Customer Officer as Global Customer Base Surpasses 5,000

Frey will drive measurable AI impact for the growing list of enterprises using the Gong Revenue AI Operating System

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the leading revenue AI company, today announced the appointment of Simon Frey as Chief Customer Officer as its global customer base surpassed 5,000 organizations – marking a significant milestone in the company's continued growth.

Frey, who previously served as Senior Vice President of Customer Outcomes, will lead Gong's global customer strategy as the company scales its platform and services to meet strong demand. The company's continued growth underscores how enterprises are investing in AI to improve revenue performance, unify customer data, and drive more consistent execution across their go-to-market teams.

"I've had the privilege of working closely with Gong's customers for years, and I'm continually inspired by how they're embracing AI to go to market in ways that simply weren't possible before," said Simon Frey, Chief Customer Officer at Gong. "Right now, we're seeing an unprecedented level of innovation with agentic AI, but many teams are still struggling to turn early experimentation into real business impact. As Gong scales, our focus is on helping customers operationalize Gong and the Revenue AI OS to drive measurable outcomes."

"As part of Procore's growth trajectory, we are laser-focused on maximizing sales productivity and accelerating outcomes across the board," said Pradeep Konduru, Vice President of GTM Strategy at Procore. "Gong is a key partner in helping our teams drive revenue execution at scale, providing the AI-driven insights needed to win more effectively. We're continuing to see a meaningful impact and look forward to continuing the partnership as Gong expands its support for customer success through the new Customer Office."

As part of this leadership expansion, Gong is launching a unified Customer Office – a strategic integration of its pre-sales and post-sales motions to ensure total alignment between the vision sold, and the value realized throughout the customer journey. This evolution addresses a critical market shift: enterprises no longer require just software tools, but rather a dedicated partner to provide the advisory, activation, and advocacy needed to embed predictive intelligence into their daily operating rhythms.

To support this expansion, Gong has scaled its Services and Consulting ecosystem fivefold – leveraging both in-house experts and global systems integrators (GSIs), and introduced a specialized Revenue Architects team to serve as strategic partners in AI transformation.

"Simon has spent years partnering closely with our customers, helping them unlock meaningful growth across their revenue organizations," said Shane Evans, Chief Revenue Architect at Gong. "What we have realized is that simply layering AI on top of old workflows isn't enough. Organizations are looking for a foundational system that improves productivity and drives sustainable growth at scale. With Simon at the helm of our Customer Office and our new team of Revenue Architects, we are uniquely positioned to design and deliver measurable AI success outcomes for our customers."

Together, these milestones reinforce Gong's commitment to setting the standard for modern AI-driven revenue architecture – and redefine the customer experience, providing the blueprints and technical sophistication necessary for enterprises to win in an AI-first economy.

About Gong

Gong harnesses the power of AI to transform how revenue teams win. The Gong Revenue AI Operating System unifies data, insights, and workflows into a single, trusted system that observes, guides, and acts alongside the world's most successful revenue teams. Powered by the Gong Revenue Graph, AI-powered intelligence, specialized agents, and trusted applications, Gong helps more than 5,000 companies around the world deeply understand their teams and customers, automate critical sales workflows, and close more deals with less effort. For more information, visit www.gong.io.

