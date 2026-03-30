GONG CHA GLOBAL UNVEILS NEW MULTI-CHANNEL BRAND CAMPAIGN WITH STRAY KIDS' FELIX

'Artist Felix' will celebrate Felix's unique identity and authentic admiration for Gong cha through a range of videos and merchandise that empower consumers to "Feel the Gong cha Vibe"

BOSTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong cha Global, one of the world's fastest growing tea brands, has officially unveiled a new brand campaign with Global Brand Ambassador, Felix from Stray Kids.

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is known for its consistent, high-quality, freshly brewed beverages made with premium ingredients. It first expanded overseas in 2009 and has grown significantly to operate nearly 2,200 stores around the globe while building a reputation for the quality of its tea.

Felix is one of the world's most popular K Pop stars with tens of millions of followers across his platforms, and was appointed a global brand ambassador in mid-2025. Reflecting his global influence and genuine affection for the brand, Gong cha has previously launched a range of brand initiatives, from special edition beverages and highly sought after collectibles to in store kiosk ordering voiced by Felix, creating unique brand experience for Felix's fans.

The latest campaign is centred around personalisation, celebrating the parallels between Felix creating unique music and Gong cha crafting hyper personalised beverages. The lead video sees Felix in the studio mixing tracks, adding drumbeats, and turning up the volume, while simultaneously blending flavours, adding toppings, and adjusting ice in his favourite beverage. By the end, Felix has a beverage and music track that totally matches his mood while remaining deeply personalised to him.

Aligned with this, the campaign will encourage guests to "Tune your vibe, tune your Gong cha", through hyper personalisation. At Gong cha, guests can make their own unique drinks with hundreds of beverage combinations available, in addition to a menu of global favourites.

To celebrate the launch, Gong cha will roll out a variety of online and offline promotions. Advertisements highlighting Felix's striking visual aesthetics will be widely released, and limited-edition merchandise featuring Felix will also be launched in store.

Finally, in April Gong cha will be launching a 'Gong cha x Felix' Matcha & Taro LTO,. This will include a Taro milk tea topped with a matcha milk foam – a combination of two of Felix's favourite Gong cha flavours.

"We are delighted to share our latest campaign with Felix, who has consistently shown deep affection for Gong cha," said Missy Maio, Vice President of Marketing – The Americas. "Through this campaign, where Felix's passion as an artist meets Gong cha's brand philosophy, we will show consumers the benefits of "feeling the Gong cha vibe", while creating new, immersive experiences for Stray Kids and tea lovers around the globe."

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SOURCE Gong cha