Gong Honored As One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Technology™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

This is Gong's Fourth Best Workplaces Award This Year from Great Place to Work and Fortune

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the Reality Platform™ leveraging artificial intelligence to transform go-to-market teams, today was honored by Great Place to Work® and Fortune as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Technology™. This is Gong's first time being named to this prestigious list and the fourth award Gong has earned this year from Great Place to Work and Fortune. Earning a spot means that Gong is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 151,000 current employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the tech industry. In the survey, 92 percent of Gong employees said the company was a great place to work, and more than 95 percent agreed with the statements, "When you join (Gong), you are made to feel welcome," and "Management is honest and ethical in its business practices" and "Our customers would rate the service we deliver as excellent."

In addition to today's award, Gong was recognized earlier this year as a Best Workplace among Bay Area Companies™, Small and Medium Sized Companies™, and Millennials™.

"No matter how you slice it – across industries, geographies, business sizes, and generations – Gong stands out as an excellent place to work," said Gong Chief People Officer Sandi Kochhar. "We're proud of our diverse and inclusive culture. By fostering trust and belonging at Gong, people can be themselves and excel."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The Reality Platform™ autonomously empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, enabling revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for repeatable winning outcomes. More than 3,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their business reality. For more information, please visit www.gong.io.

About the Best Workplaces in Technology™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than over 151,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the technology industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

