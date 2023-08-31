Gong Introduces Call Spotlight to Deliver Relevant, Secure and Accurate Generative AI-Based Insights and Next Steps for Revenue Teams

Includes Industry's First Generative AI "Ask Anything" Capability Specifically for Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Revenue Intelligence leader, today introduced Call Spotlight, a generative AI solution that delivers revenue teams highly relevant, secure, and accurate summaries and next steps from customer interactions. By leveraging Gong's extensive dataset and sales domain expertise, Call Spotlight delivers results that are twice as accurate as off-the-shelf models.

Gong's Next Steps deliver results that are two times more accurate and relevant than those generated by off-the-shelf systems.

Call Spotlight includes the industry's first generative AI information querying capability designed specifically for sales interactions. It generates highly accurate and relevant responses based on pre-set prompts or free-form questions, providing teams with a deeper understanding of their deal health, the ability to identify emerging trends, and make better decisions.

Ask Anything enables sales reps and leaders alike to gather more insights about an interaction. For example:

A rep can ask, "Following this call, what are steps I can take to increase the likelihood of closing this deal?" and use the recommendations to follow up.

A rep can query, "why should a regional account executive care about what was discussed in this call?" and the system will deliver an accurate summary of the interaction based on what would be most relevant to that persona. In turn, the rep can tailor their follow-up communication to the regional account executive accordingly.

A manager can ask if any competitors were mentioned during a call to help identify risk and enable targeted and efficient coaching in competitive opportunities

Digital adoption platform WalkMe is rolling out Call Spotlight to deliver tailored insights to their revenue teams for increased efficiency and accuracy as they build pipeline, convert leads, and grow their existing customer base. "As WalkMe continues to embrace AI throughout our organization, we are particularly enthusiastic about its capacity to make our sales teams more agile and efficient," said Sunil Panda, VP, RevOps, WalkMe. "With the heightened accuracy that Gong's models deliver, our customer-facing teams will have a solution that equips them to drive growth more efficiently, based on the right insights, leaving more time for selling and business-building activities."

In addition to Ask Anything, Call Spotlight includes:

Highlights, which summarizes the most relevant points of a call and includes Next Steps, which are twice as accurate as off-the-shelf action items because they are built on Gong's in-house AI models that are based on billions of sales interactions captured by Gong. By enabling highly accurate and relevant next steps, customer-facing teams can save time and improve accuracy as they work to grow revenue and prevent churn. Relevant insights and Next Steps can also be automatically populated into CRM systems to save teams time and improve data hygiene.

Outline, which categorizes and organizes call topics for streamlined understanding of customer interactions.

Call Briefs, which are summaries of calls generated within Spotlight. These will be available on the Gong homepage and in search results and Deal Boards, allowing reps and managers to get caught up on previous conversations up to 80% faster as compared to listening back to calls. Call Briefs will also help managers better understand the context behind their team's deals.

"Gong understands conversations. By bringing this understanding into our generative AI capabilities, we are offering customers a more complete, contextualized, and accurate set of insights," said Eilon Reshef, Gong co-founder and Chief Product Officer. "With Gong's enhanced AI capabilities, customers can go beyond inaccurate or inconsistent generic models and instead leverage highly accurate results based on AI models purpose-built for sales, speeding workflows and increasing the capacity of their sales organization."

To learn more about Spotlight, read the blog .

About Gong

Gong transforms revenue organizations by harnessing customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. The Revenue Intelligence Platform uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to enable teams to capture, understand and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform. More than 4,000 companies around the world rely on Gong to support their go-to-market strategies and grow revenue efficiently. For more information, visit www.gong.io.

SOURCE Gong