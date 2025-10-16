Zendesk Selects Gong Revenue AI Platform to Accelerate its Go-to-Market Transformation as it Introduces New AI Offerings

Gong's revenue AI platform chosen to drive sales productivity and improve execution with automation and insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the leading revenue AI company, today announced that it has been selected by Zendesk, a pioneer and market leader in delivering agentic AI-powered service, to accelerate how it launches and sells its new suite of next-generation AI products. With the revenue AI platform, Zendesk will be able to bring increased precision and efficiency to how its go-to-market teams execute to drive more revenue.

Gong will help Zendesk transform its revenue strategy—delivering strategic visibility, AI-powered coaching, and real-time insights across the entire customer journey. As Zendesk sharpens its focus on new product revenue growth and stronger customer retention, Gong will help the company increase win rates, reduce churn, and elevate sales productivity through actionable intelligence and purpose-built AI.

"At Zendesk, we're building a modern, AI-driven revenue organization that delivers predictable growth with clarity and precision," said Craig Flower, Chief Information Officer, Zendesk. "To effectively complete this transformation, our teams need a comprehensive dataset, deep customer insights, and automations that drive efficiency and effectiveness as we focus on driving revenue excellence. With Gong, we anticipate we will boost productivity, improve conversion rates, and fuel the success of our next-generation AI product suite."

Following an extensive evaluation, Zendesk selected Gong for its unmatched data engine and AI capabilities designed to meet the needs of modern revenue organizations. Gong transforms customer interactions into revenue-driving insights, using AI to detect patterns, guide sellers, forecast outcomes, and automate workflows.

By adopting Gong's revenue AI platform, Zendesk is doubling down on features that accelerate team effectiveness and unlock real-time, actionable insights across the revenue lifecycle.

With AI-powered coaching, Zendesk will shorten ramp times, boost sales rep productivity, and elevate manager coaching through automated call reviews.

Gong's insights will help reveal the voice of the customer and prompt Zendesk's sellers to more effectively target the right prospects and run the right plays to win more deals.

The company will also use Gong's analytics and forecasting capabilities to improve sales visibility and drive more predictable revenue.

Together, these investments position Zendesk for scalable growth and sustained impact in the era of AI.

"As Zendesk executes on its bold vision of driving forward AI solutions, it has an even stronger imperative to sell with greater precision and efficiency," said Shane Evans, CRO, Gong. "As their revenue platform of choice, Gong is committed to helping make that vision a reality. Zendesk's recognition of Gong's unmatched revenue graph and workflow automations after evaluating other options is a testament to the strategic value and executional power Gong delivers to enterprise revenue teams."

By partnering with Gong, Zendesk expects to gain critical improvements in sales forecasting, customer insights, and cross-functional alignment. Gong will support the consolidation of sales intelligence tools across Zendesk, optimize manager effectiveness through AI-powered coaching, and help develop repeatable upsell playbooks.

About Gong

Gong empowers everyone in revenue teams to improve productivity, increase predictability, and drive revenue growth by deeply understanding customers and business trends. The Gong Revenue AI Platform captures and contextualizes customer interactions, surfaces insights and predictions, and powers actions and workflows that are essential for business success. More than 4,800 companies around the world rely on Gong to unlock their revenue potential. For more information, visit www.gong.io.

