Gong is named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the revenue intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue teams, has been named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

"Sales as we know it will never be the same--and Gong is playing a vital role in fueling the new remote sales economy," said Gong CEO and co-founder, Amit Bendov. "Being named to the Cloud 100 confirms the value of our AI-driven technology to provide insights, trends and unique data that get more deals done faster, even in this trying time. This recognition from Forbes extends a season of rapid growth for Gong and a testament to the power of our platform."

Gong's software helps companies make better decisions that are based on reality, not opinions. It automatically captures the full range of a company's interactions with customers - via emails, web conference calls, phone calls, and more - reducing the risk of incomplete data. Gong then uses patented AI technology to understand what exactly is being said in these customer interactions, helping companies uncover patterns and trends in the data, ultimately leading to insights that can help increase sales, reduce churn, and increase market share.

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100, the judging panel, made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed data from hundreds of cloud startups to select, score, and rank the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

"The private cloud ecosystem continues to mature in light of rapid digital transformations, making the competition to land one of the coveted spots on the Cloud 100 list steeper than ever," said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor, and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

"In the face of this unprecedented time, digital is an urgent imperative, and the pace of innovation is accelerating. Companies around the globe, across all industries must adopt cloud technologies to enable their digital transformation," said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "The opportunity is massive for the cloud -- there are now more than 25 public SaaS companies valued at over $10 billion whereas even five years ago there were only three."

"For five years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from data infrastructure to marketing, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do."

The Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2020 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Gong

Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 1,200 innovative companies like Zillow, Slack, PayPal, Twilio, Autodesk, Shopify, Hubspot, SproutSocial, Zoominfo, Outreach, MuleSoft, and LinkedIn trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Forbes

The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 160 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit the Forbes News Hub or Forbes Connect .

