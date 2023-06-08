Gong Launches Gong Engage, Sales Engagement Reimagined with Customer-Centric AI

Gong Engage helps revenue teams create and accelerate pipeline powered by tens of billions of real customer interactions

SiteDocs using Gong Engage to optimize prospecting and align revenue teams on centralized workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Revenue Intelligence leader, today announced a breakthrough sales engagement solution powered by the industry's most accurate AI models built for revenue teams. Gong Engage is designed to help organizations create and accelerate pipeline – all on a single platform that is powered by real customer interactions.

Using generative AI models trained on interactions captured by Gong, Engage makes it easier and more efficient for teams to personalize their customer engagement efforts. For example, Assisted Writing helps reps save time and boost personalization, without having to manually rewrite entire messages.

Gong Engage serves as a single solution to streamline sales engagement for revenue teams by delivering AI-based sales guidance from the first touchpoint with a prospect to deal close. Engage helps teams create and accelerate pipeline by delivering increased productivity with AI-driven automation and guidance, high-quality outreach to engage entire accounts, and a single sales engagement solution to streamline revenue workflows. Gong's proprietary AI delivers three times more accuracy than off-the-shelf AI models.

SiteDocs, a safety compliance software provider, has been using Gong Engage in beta to consolidate all of its sales team's operations on Gong. "Our sales cycles move incredibly quickly, and with a small and resource-constrained team, we've found that optimizing customer engagement within the right window of time is a strong indicator of whether or not we'll win a deal," said Thomas Andres, VP Innovation, SiteDocs. "Engage will enable us to engineer the process from first touchpoint, to follow-up, to contract signing, because it understands the sales context of the interactions we are having. Since using Engage, we've been able to get to a yes or no answer sooner – which lets us allocate resources strategically as we grow our business."

"Gong changed how revenue teams build pipeline with our customer-centric AI – now we're changing how they engage with customers at every stage," said Gong co-founder and CEO, Amit Bendov. "We have leveraged our market-leading AI technology as the foundation for Gong Engage, which sets the entire revenue team up for success. Engage is the only solution that harnesses customer interactions at scale to drive high-quality engagement and ultimately, grow revenue."

In addition to foundational capabilities such as workflows, web-based dialer, and email templates, Engage delivers reimagined customer engagement features that allow revenue teams to consolidate and up-level their strategies across the entire sales cycle.

The only AI-driven sales engagement solution powered by complete customer interactions

Gong Engage utilizes Gong's proprietary generative AI models to help reps prioritize deals and automatically produce call highlights, action items, and outcomes based on conversation analysis from billions of customer interactions. With these AI-enabled features, sales teams – from SDRs to AEs to RevOps leaders – have clear visibility into deals and workflows.

According to The State of Sales Engagement survey from Gong, 61 percent of sellers don't know where to focus their engagement efforts. Using generative AI models trained on interactions captured by Gong, Engage makes it easier and more efficient for teams to personalize their customer engagement efforts. AI features include:

Call spotlight, which uses Gong's proprietary generative AI model to create highly accurate briefs, key account highlights, and action items from sales conversations.

which uses Gong's proprietary generative AI model to create highly accurate briefs, key account highlights, and action items from sales conversations. Automated call outcomes and email response classification, which automatically categorizes prospecting calls and emails, increasing the accuracy and completeness of the information being entered into CRM.

which automatically categorizes prospecting calls and emails, increasing the accuracy and completeness of the information being entered into CRM. Assisted writing, which helps reps personalize their outreach based on persona, without having to manually rewrite entire messages.

Engage accounts, not just leads

In Gong's survey, sellers reported they spend more than six hours each week to manually create one-off personalized emails to buyers. Despite these efforts, 91 percent of buyers surveyed perceive the sales content they receive from sellers as not personalized.

Engage's contextual, account-based approach for prospecting and selling exceeds the limitations of traditional lead-based tools that encourage mass outreach with little targeting. Instead, it delivers a complete understanding of an account including all touchpoints, relevant CRM information and conversational history through features including:

Recommended Contacts, which uses historical deal data to recommend who best to connect with and enables direct access to contact data provided by Gong's partners, including LeadIQ, Cognism, and Apollo, for streamlined outreach.

which uses historical deal data to recommend who best to connect with and enables direct access to contact data provided by Gong's partners, including LeadIQ, Cognism, and Apollo, for streamlined outreach. Buying Signals, which are surfaced from more than 120 Gong Collective integrations to help teams stay on top of their pipeline, no matter where signals are coming from.

One sales engagement solution for the entire revenue team

80 percent of organizations use sales engagement tools only to get the first meeting booked. Engage eliminates the need to add new tools to progress deals.

By consolidating an organization's sales engagement functions including prospecting and selling onto a single platform, RevOps leaders and reps can save time and money and reduce risk. The platform further reduces fragmentation in existing sales engagement and prospecting through partnerships with connected data from partners like LinkedIn Sales Navigator, Chili Piper, and Calendly to offer increased visibility, workflow automation, and alignment such as:

Pipeline Views, which lets reps view key tasks and information on active opportunities including a live list of critical actions to engage with buyers and move deals forward.

which lets reps view key tasks and information on active opportunities including a live list of critical actions to engage with buyers and move deals forward. Analytics Dashboard, which gives leadership full visibility into critical metrics across the sales cycles so they can continuously fine-tune their playbook

which gives leadership full visibility into critical metrics across the sales cycles so they can continuously fine-tune their playbook Collaboration, which enables team members to share and assign critical tasks and notes cross-functionally.

Gong Engage will be made generally available this summer. To learn more, visit gong.io/engage .

About Gong

Gong transforms revenue organizations by harnessing customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. The Revenue Intelligence Platform uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to enable teams to capture, understand and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform. More than 3,500 companies around the world rely on Gong to support their strategic initiatives, deal execution, forecasting, advanced coaching, and productivity to grow revenue efficiently. For more information, visit www.gong.io .

