Gong Named A Leader In Revenue Operations And Intelligence, According To Independent Analyst Firm

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Reality Platform™ leveraging artificial intelligence to transform go-to-market teams, has been named a leader in revenue operations and intelligence, according to the new report, "The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Operations And Intelligence, Q1, 2022." It's the latest recognition for Gong from a major industry analyst firm in recent months.

In its report, Forrester identified "the 14 most significant" vendors in the market and analyzed and scored them. Gong earned the highest possible scores in thirteen evaluation criteria including "sales performance and productivity insights," "product vision" and "market approach." The Forrester criteria were organized into three higher-level categories with Gong earning the highest score in the Strategy category.

"Gong has grown rapidly to take a dominant market position with leading capabilities for engagement optimization," according to the report. "Reference customers consistently touted the improvements in seller ramp time and overall performance realized in adopting Gong. Companies that want to optimize buyer engagement and seller performance with a provider that has a proven track record should consider Gong."

"The Forrester Wave report validates for us what our customers are saying, the Gong Reality Platform is transforming go-to-market teams by giving companies a reality-based view of their customer interactions, enabling leaders to make more informed decisions, improve team alignment, and win more deals," said Gong CMO Udi Ledergor.

The Forrester report is published as the sales profession is changing. "B2B buying dynamics have rapidly evolved in the last two years," according to the report. "The related shift to digital engagement…has made it imperative to have comprehensive insight into buyer relationships and engagement activity."

In addition to the Forrester report, Gong was recognized in the 2021 Gartner Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms, published in November.

A free copy of the full Forrester report is available here .

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The Gong Reality Platform™ autonomously empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, enabling revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for repeatable winning outcomes. More than 3,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their business reality. For more information, please visit www.gong.io.

