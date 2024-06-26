Gong Named "Best AI-Based Solution for Sales" in 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards

The Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform Recognized for Its Innovation, Impact, and Value to Revenue Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Revenue Intelligence leader, has been named the "Best AI-based Solution for Sales" in the 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards . This award recognizes Gong's use of AI to power companies' most critical revenue workflows to increase team productivity and revenue predictability and accelerate growth.

"We have reached a pivotal time in AI innovation, where companies adopting AI solutions must demonstrate the value of their investments," said Amit Bendov, CEO and Co-Founder of Gong. "AI has been core to Gong's platform since day one, and by training our AI models on the industry's largest dataset of customer interactions – now more than three billion – we deliver high-impact value to revenue teams, from driving efficiency, generating more pipeline, and boosting win rates. We are honored that our innovation has been recognized by this year's AI Breakthrough Awards."

This award follows the recent launch of additional AI capabilities from Gong, including enhancements to its industry-first AI Smart Trackers. Revenue teams can apply insights from Smart Trackers—both out-of-the-box and those they have fine-tuned—alongside new AI Methodology Playbooks and AI Scorecards, to drive execution excellence.

Gong's Smart Trackers are the industry's first AI concept capture technology that users can train to identify a deal's key characteristics by analyzing context rather than simply keywords. A recent study showed that companies that used Smart Trackers to extract meaning from customer interactions based on context rather than keywords saw 35 percent higher win rates than those that did not.

The AI Breakthrough Awards have evaluated the global AI market for over half a decade to recognize and highlight the "breakthrough" AI solutions and companies. With over 5,000 nominations this year, award winners were selected based on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value, and impact.

For more information on the AI Breakthrough Awards, click here .

About Gong

Gong transforms revenue organizations by driving business efficiency, revenue growth, and improved decision-making. The Revenue Intelligence Platform uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to enable teams to capture, understand, and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform. Thousands of companies around the world rely on Gong to support their go-to-market strategies and grow revenue efficiently. For more information, visit www.gong.io.

