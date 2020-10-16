Gong Named One of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the revenue intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue teams, has been recognized by Great Place to Work® and Fortune as one of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces ™. The ranking is based on confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working at small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States.

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and company culture research firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies that best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Gong scored in the 90th percentile in all of its rankings with 96% of employees saying it's a great place to work and 98% saying people care about each other at Gong.

"This recognition in the midst of a global pandemic and the nation's racial reckoning indicates the exceptional caliber of our team," said Gong CEO Amit Bendov. "Keeping our internal team engaged, effective, and energized while we experience external growth has always been a priority for Gong and this acknowledgment proves we're delivering on that promise."

"Best Workplaces like Gong have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses."

If you want to join the award winning team, Gong is hiring in San Francisco, Atlanta, Tel Aviv, and remotely for select roles. Gong values diversity, equity, and inclusion and is committed to making sure its team reflects the diversity of our country and its customers. As an example, Gong recently opened a hiring hub in Atlanta , aiming to recruit more colleagues from underrepresented minority communities. In addition, whether it's hosting (S)Hero events to celebrate women in tech, mentoring non-traditional candidates to access a tech career path, or creating community through its ERGs, Gong is actively investing in and committed to building a culture of belonging. Learn more about the opportunities at www.gong.io/careers.

About Gong:

Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 1,300 innovative companies like Autodesk, Hubspot, LinkedIn, MuleSoft,Outreach, PayPal, Slack, Shopify, SproutSocial, PayPal, and Zoominfo trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces

To determine the 2020 Best Small Workplaces list and the 2020 Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work® gathered and analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working in small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a great place to work For All™.

Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization's size, workforce make up, and what's typical relative to their peers in the industry.

The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on assessing how consistent employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and their leaders' effectiveness are.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

