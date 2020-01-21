Gong Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored Gong as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area . The ranking considered more than 33,000 employee surveys from companies across the San Francisco Bay Area. The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area stand out for excelling in one of the nation's most competitive marketplaces. Gong took the No. 23 spot on the list.

"Our Gongsters are proud to be recognized for creating one of the best workplaces in the Bay Area," said Amit Bendov, CEO of Gong. "We are committed to making Gong an amazing place to work, develop, and thrive. Each and every Gongster contributes to the culture we've been developing. We're hiring some 200 new Gongsters this year who, collectively, will make Gong an even better place to work. We couldn't be more excited to take Gong through the next level of hypergrowth in 2020 and beyond!"

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

"Talented people in the Bay Area want to work for organizations where they can be part of something innovative and impactful," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Gong are attracting these candidates because of their great workplace culture where employees feel like their job is meaningful and that they can maximize their human potential."

Gong is hiring for Sales, Customer Success, and Marketing positions in their San Francisco headquarters and for Product Management, Research, and Development positions in their Tel-Aviv office. View all open positions and apply to be a Gongster at www.gong.io/careers .

Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 800 innovative companies like AutoDesk, Service Titan, KeepTruckin, Pinterest, LinkedIn, GE, Hubspot and Drift trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn .

