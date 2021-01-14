Gong Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored Gong as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ for the second year in a row.

The ranking considered more than 44,000 employee surveys from companies across the Bay Area. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job.

These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

"Despite a difficult year in so many ways, Gong experienced significant growth and it's all because of the tireless work of our dedicated and talented team," said Gong CEO Amit Bendov. "As satisfying as it is to deliver a quality product to our clients, there's something deeply rewarding about creating a work environment where everyone is welcome. I think of Gong as a second family and this recognition proves our employees feel the same way."

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area stand out for excelling in one of the nation's most competitive marketplaces. From its work-from-home stipend to virtual events and resource groups, covering everything from wellbeing to parenting, Gong has introduced a variety of support mechanisms in 2020 to help its employees succeed during a uniquely challenging year.

"Talented people in the Bay Area want to work for organizations where they can be part of something innovative and impactful," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Gong are attracting these candidates because of their great workplace culture where employees feel like their job is meaningful and that they can maximize their human potential."

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Gong was also named one of the best 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

About Gong

Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 1,400 innovative companies like Zillow, Slack, PayPal, Twilio, Shopify, Hubspot, SproutSocial, Zoominfo, Outreach, MuleSoft, and LinkedIn trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn .

About the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to confidential Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 44,000 Bay Area employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization's size, workforce make up, and what's typical in their industry and in the Bay Area.

The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on an assessment of all employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they're consistently experienced.

To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard. To ensure companies had a sufficient Bay Area presence, a minimum of 10 people from the Bay Area needed to respond to the survey and at least 5% of the survey respondents at large companies and at least 20% in small and medium companies needed to be from the Bay Area. Companies with 10 to 999 people were considered for the small and medium category; companies with 1,000 employees or more were considered for the large category.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com .

