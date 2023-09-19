Gong Named to 2023 Best Workplaces in Technology List by Fortune and Great Place To Work

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the Revenue Intelligence leader, today was recognized by Great Place To Work® and Fortune Magazine as one of the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology. This is the second consecutive year that Gong has been highlighted for its equitable and welcoming workplace culture.

The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 162,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the tech industry.

Gong's survey results showed that employees feel valued and can thrive at Gong, and are comfortable bringing their whole selves to work. Gong achieved notable scores in several categories:

99% of employees reported that they feel physically safe working at Gong

96% agree that employees are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation

96% agree that they are made to feel welcome upon joining Gong

96% feel company management is honest and ethical in its business practices

95% report that employees at Gong care about one another

"Since the very beginning, Gong has embraced a culture of diversity, inclusion, and ensuring every employee feels valued," said Amit Bendov, CEO and co-founder, Gong. "When employees feel they can show up to work as their true selves, they are happier, more productive, and better able to reach their full potential. Gong is a better company because of the culture and values embraced by our leadership and employees alike."

In addition to being highlighted as one of the best places to work in technology, Gong was also included in Fortune's 2023 Best Small & Medium Workplaces list earlier this year.

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that it isn't the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Technology," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in technology is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

To learn more about the career opportunities at Gong, visit the company career page.

About Gong

Gong transforms revenue organizations by harnessing customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. The Revenue Intelligence Platform uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to enable teams to capture, understand and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform. More than 4,000 companies around the world rely on Gong to support their go-to-market strategies and grow revenue efficiently. For more information, visit www.gong.io.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology List

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than over 162,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the technology industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey . Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com .

SOURCE Gong