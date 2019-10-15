Gong Puts Growth Into Hyperdrive, Announces Three New C-Suite Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the leading revenue intelligence platform which captures and understands every customer interaction and delivers insights for revenue teams, today announced three additions to its C-suite to help take the company to the next level. Sandi Kochhar and Tim Riitters joined the company as Chief People Officer and Chief Financial Officer, while Udi Ledergor, Gong's VP of Marketing since joining the company in 2016, has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer.

Gong has been spearheading a movement to transform the trajectory of the sales and revenue industry, in favor of Revenue Intelligence. Revenue Intelligence captures customer interactions across all relevant channels, leverages the latest AI technology to understand the context of these interactions, and then delivers insights to arm revenue leaders with actionable tools to maximize success. Revenue Intelligence enables revenue leaders to shift from operating based on opinion to operating based on customer reality. With these key additions, Gong has put significant plans in place to continue its accelerated internal growth, while also strengthening its leadership within the industry.

Tim Riitters has been a finance and product management executive in the Bay Area for over 15 years, holding leadership roles at some of the fastest technology companies to reach $1 billion in revenue in Silicon Valley history - Google, Siebel Systems, and most recently Pure Storage where he served as CFO. Given his history of analytically-driven decision making, he'll bring his passion for technology and growth strategies to fuel Gong's future growth, which grew revenue by 5X in 2018.

For Sandi Kochhar, people have always been a priority during her almost two decades in the field of human relations and operations and she is excited to bring her employee-centric strategies to her new role as Gong's Chief People Officer. Prior to joining the company, Sandi served in executive leadership roles with Ripple, AppDirect, and Atlassian, where she supported corporate growth and global footprint expansion, while making recruitment and retention a main priority. With Gong, whose team has more than doubled in the past 9 months, she will help foster and grow company culture, challenge conventional wisdom, and promote an environment of inclusion and diversity.

Udi Ledergor, who has been serving as VP of Marketing at Gong, is an industry veteran with over 20 years of product and marketing experience. He is credited with leading Gong's widely-recognized brand creation as well as leading the company's sophisticated demand generation operations. As the newly minted CMO, he will continue to support the company's ambitious corporate goals by growing its all-star marketing team and supporting the rapidly growing revenue pipeline. He joined Gong as the company's first marketing hire in 2016, and enjoyed past successes in leadership roles with Panaya and Sarine Technologies.

"We are preparing the company for its next phase of growth," said Amit Bendov, CEO and Co-founder of Gong. "I've had the good fortune of working with and knowing Udi, Sandi and Tim for some time. Their additions to our C-suite team cannot be overstated and I'm excited they've all come aboard as we chart a new future in the Revenue Intelligence industry together."

For more information on Gong, please visit www.gong.io

About Gong

Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 700 innovative companies like AutoDesk, Service Titan, KeepTruckin, Pinterest, LinkedIn, GE, Hubspot, and Drift trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn .

