Gong Recognizes Revenue Intelligence Pioneers with 2020 Golden Gong Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the revenue intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue teams, today announced the winners of its inaugural Golden Gong Awards.

The Golden Gong Awards recognize outstanding achievements by revenue intelligence pioneers. Winners were selected based on their ability to solve a critical business challenge and quantify the impact using Gong's Revenue Intelligence Platform. The five categories named The Captain, The Deal Maker, The Strategist, The Innovator, and The Visionary are representative of Gong's pillars of value and the winners were chosen by a panel of Gong executives who served as judges.

Golden Gong Award recipients include:

The Captain Award: Bazaarvoice - product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solution provider

- product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solution provider The Captain Award, which recognizes the best People Intelligence story, goes to Bazaarvoice's Client Success team, which used Gong as a means to jumpstart executive engagement and optimize the experience for Enterprise clients.



Since rolling out the process and framework, which included use of Gong's Scorecards and Libraries, Bazaarvoice saw an increase of Enterprise Client NPS Score and an increase in annual recurring revenue.

The Deal Maker Award: Sisense - analytics platform for building and infusing analytics experiences

- analytics platform for building and infusing analytics experiences The Deal Maker Award, which celebrates the best Deal Intelligence story, goes to Sisense's EMEA team which used Gong's Deal Intelligence to not only track their deals' activity and regular notifications on selected keywords, but also to identify gaps in active deals, prioritize activity and replicate success.



Gong enabled them to be a top-performing team, with a large percentage of their account executives overachieving their quota. They beat their team target despite the global pandemic, and won several six figure deals.

The Strategist Award: SimilarWeb - competitive intelligence platform, providing traffic insights about any website or app

- competitive intelligence platform, providing traffic insights about any website or app The Strategist Award, which recognizes the best Market Intelligence story, goes to SimilarWeb, for their ability to stay ahead of the competition by using Gong.



They get alerted whenever a competitor is mentioned in a sales conversation in order to be able to quickly listen in, gain information, and track trends, which ultimately increased their win rates compared to the competition.

The Innovator Award: SurveyMonkey, Tinuiti, and ZoomInfo

There were so many great examples of creative usage of the platform, that Gong is celebrating three winners for The Innovator Award.



SurveyMonkey - developer of agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback

- developer of agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback

SurveyMonkey transformed the processes of their Customer Success team of over 110 team members to get laser-focused on renewals.





They used a unique blend of Gong features for their Customer Success goals, to achieve consistent standards for meetings, elevate customer conversations, and coach better.



Tinuiti - performance marketing agency that accelerates brand growth across the triopoly of Google, Facebook and Amazon

- performance marketing agency that accelerates brand growth across the triopoly of Google, Facebook and Amazon

Tinuiti uses Gong to identify cross-selling opportunities by leveraging Gong Trackers, which identify keywords mentioned in sales conversations, along with Gong's Salesforce API.





This has unlocked tremendous growth opportunities for their business, leading to a significant amount of recurring revenue from cross-selling year-to-date vs. the prior year, despite the global pandemic.



ZoomInfo - a go-to-market intelligence solution for B2B companies

- a go-to-market intelligence solution for B2B companies

ZoomInfo used Gong to drive a conversation funnel ahead of the deal and quoting process. Gong data was ported into their data lake and displayed alongside Salesforce funnel data in their Einstein analytics dashboards to give frontline managers a picture of product funnel health.





This drove significant sales of new products and they were able to move quickly to address gaps with reps who were falling behind rather than waiting for slow quoting or deal close volume.

The Visionary Award: Recurly - enterprise-class subscription billing management platform

- enterprise-class subscription billing management platform The Visionary Award, which recognizes a customer that upgraded to Gong from another solution, goes to Recurly, who was drawn to the platform in 2020 due to Gong's Deal Intelligence capabilities.



They overachieved in their recent quarter, after only a short time of being a Gong customer, and credit Gong for helping managers, reps, and sales ops on deals.

"First of all, a heartfelt congratulations to all of the Golden Gong winners. We are so proud of your accomplishments and feel honored to have contributed in a small way," said Gong CEO Amit Bendov. "Witnessing your success has been so gratifying because it proves the true power and potential of our platform. As a company committed to helping revenue teams reach their fullest potential, we celebrate their wins as if they were ours and take pride in their ability to transform their teams with AI-driven insights."

In addition to bragging rights and recognition at Gong's annual conference #celebrate20 , Golden Gong winners will receive an engraved Golden Gong. The company plans to make the Golden Gong awards an annual tradition, as a means of celebrating the innovative clients who demonstrate the impact of Gong's platform.

