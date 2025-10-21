Gong Unveils New AI Innovations to Help Revenue Teams Drive Growth at Scale

Gong Orchestrate and new AI-driven capabilities aim to help businesses grow by doubling rep productivity; accelerating execution 5x; and empowering smarter, faster decision-making in a unified, trusted Revenue AI Operating System

SAN FRANCISCO and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the leading revenue AI company, today announced new product innovations at Gong Celebrate , built to unify and orchestrate essential go-to-market workloads across the entire revenue organization. Built into the Gong Revenue AI Operating System (OS), these capabilities are designed to help teams win more deals with greater intelligence, automation, and visibility.

The new products are designed to help teams orchestrate revenue growth and broader business success, and are built to help revenue teams:

Improve sales reps' productivity as much as 2x 1

Execute key sales motions such as account handoffs, up to 5x faster 2

Support leaders in making up to 2x higher-quality decisions3

A Unified and Trusted AI OS for Revenue

For too long, revenue teams have operated within data silos and using disconnected tools, making it difficult to align strategy, execution, and measurement. To drive meaningful business outcomes, revenue teams – the heartbeat of any organization – need a single AI OS that unifies data, workflows, and actions into a single platform that orchestrates the entire go-to-market (GTM) organization around what wins.

"As Rippling has grown, our revenue organization has evolved to navigate increasing complexity. In this environment, success hinges on being able to align our strategic priorities, like driving accurate forecasts, with accurate and efficient execution among our sales reps," said Jameson Yung, SVP International Sales, Rippling. "Gong brings these elements together, empowering our organization to scale best practices and achieve consistent outcomes that contribute to business growth."

Introducing Gong Orchestrate: From Insight to Execution in One Place

Gong Orchestrate is designed to close the gap between business strategy and front-line execution on revenue teams. This industry-first solution will enable teams to define, execute, and evaluate the effectiveness of GTM strategies all in one place.4 Companies have traditionally relied on sales reps to follow critical plays such as new business, cross-selling, onboarding, and more. However, this can create inconsistencies, costing time and sacrificing quality. By unifying these motions into a single solution, revenue organizations can centralize the strategic direction and tactical execution of their sales motions, creating better alignment and efficiency.

Gong Orchestrate is built to work by:

Guiding leaders to quickly and accurately define, create, and launch consistent sales plays for adoption across the organization

Surfacing real-time guidance for sellers across the buying journey, allowing entire teams to execute more consistently

Identifying and scaling winning strategies based on data that measures business impact

Furthermore, the AI capabilities in Gong Orchestrate are built on Gong's trusted data privacy framework, ensuring customer interaction data is processed securely and in compliance with data protection laws.

"Over the past several years, AI has delivered incredible insights and efficiencies to revenue teams, but it has fallen short when it comes to linking these with automated actions across the revenue cycle," said Eilon Reshef, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Gong. "Gong is changing that by introducing new capabilities that will let teams orchestrate their revenue workloads within a unified operating system that integrates visibility, intelligence, and automation – with trust built in."

Transformative revenue orchestration relies on the foundational elements of intelligence, visibility, and automation to inform and optimize key processes. Gong is unveiling additional innovations in each of these areas.

AI Agents delivering deep intelligence

To deliver end-to-end revenue orchestration, Gong is enhancing how companies understand and act on insights by introducing deeper understanding. Powered by the Gong Revenue Graph's complete and dynamic map of customer interactions, new offerings include:

Expanding its popular AI Ask Anything agent, which has previously let users query calls, accounts, deals, and individual contacts, to now enable natural language questioning across their entire customer base. This will provide even more comprehensive insights to guide leaders making strategic business decisions.

agent, which has previously let users query calls, accounts, deals, and individual contacts, to now enable natural language questioning across their entire customer base. This will provide even more comprehensive insights to guide leaders making strategic business decisions. AI Deep Researcher agent. Extending beyond a simple chatbot interface, this agent features a multi-step analysis capability that handles complex business questions requiring in-depth explanations. In this way, AI Deep Researcher will deliver trustworthy insights based on real interactions.

Combined, these agents – part of an expanded portfolio which now includes 18 agents – can deliver valuable insights that help teams drive greater organizational intelligence and success. For example, a sales leader can use the expanded AI Ask Anything feature to evaluate how new messaging is resonating with prospects, and then leverage AI Deep Researcher to report on its impact on win/loss metrics.

Automation to drive faster execution

New automation capabilities from Gong are designed to enable greater collaboration between revenue teams and agents, helping streamline and speed the transition from strategy to execution. The new AI Data Extractor agent will automatically create fields within CRM and auto-populate them based on captured customer interactions, eliminating the need for sales reps to manually enter data. These fields can then be automatically brought into revenue workflows – and ultimately help scale growth.

Organizational-level visibility for business outcomes

With new ways to visualize Gong's insights and reports, businesses can optimize how they configure and understand critical revenue data. For example:

Configurable Forecast Boards will deliver increased flexibility and customizability for forecasting, directly pulling data from customer interactions.

will deliver increased flexibility and customizability for forecasting, directly pulling data from customer interactions. Account Boards will extend beyond sales reps to engage post-sales and account management teams with complete context, enabling them to manage renewals, expansions, and churn alongside the teams driving new business.

The new Gong Revenue AI Operating System represents the next evolution of go-to-market execution—a single, trusted AI system that unifies teams, workflows, and insights to drive consistent revenue growth. Gong Orchestrate and the new capabilities within the Revenue AI OS are expected to be made available to customers over the coming months. To learn more about today's news, read the blog .

1 Based on Gong capabilities that allow reps to increase deal velocity and win rates

2 Sales methodologies can be implemented in two weeks compared to 10 weeks without Gong

3 Based on the completeness and context of the Gong Revenue Graph and the insights it delivers

4 Compared to other revenue orchestration companies

