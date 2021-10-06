Gong Unveils Updated Brand as Enterprise Momentum Continues

"Gong is experiencing growing market pull from teams beyond sales and from a variety of industries," said Amit Bendov, Gong CEO and co-founder. "All types of revenue teams -- sales, customer success, marketing, product, and technical support -- use Gong to unlock the reality of their customer interactions and dramatically improve performance. The growing diversity of customers depends on the Gong platform's data-driven insights, time-saving automation, and actionable next steps.

Over 2,400 companies rely on Gong, up ~95% compared to one year ago. Gong has some of the world's largest companies as customers, including these who have recently adopted Gong:

Morningstar Inc., an investment research company

TEKsystems, a global provider of technology, business and talent solutions

Infor, an enterprise software company

One company benefiting from Gong is Sprout Social, which provides tools for social media publishing, analytics, and engagement. Sprout initially adopted Gong to improve its sales process including measuring the impact of using recommended methodologies. After using Gong, Sprout saw a 40 percent increase in use of recommended sales methodologies, and that adoption led to a 51 percent increase in the win rate.

Seeing these results, word began to spread, "We quickly started engaging our (Gong) licenses for the rest of the company," said Marshall Hamilton, Sprout Social's director of sales strategy. "Marketing wanted to use Gong to better understand the customer's voice. The product team wanted to get more engaged with customer-faced feedback. I started getting pinged left and right. To this day, as new teams are formed, they ask to use Gong."

"Our vision has always been that Gong would benefit many parts of the enterprise," said Bendov. "This vision is being realized as word spreads about Gong's value as a best-in-breed solution in a variety of customer engagements. It's heartening to see companies' vote of confidence as Gong's powerful technology becomes widely known. It turns out a lot of people throughout an enterprise want to make decisions based on customer reality instead of hunches."

Gong's growing momentum and scope are reflected in its updated mission and revamped branding. Since its founding six years ago, Gong and its brand have embodied a youthful, festive spirit, all aimed at helping people realize their full potential. The new branding, including a new sonic logo, acknowledges Gong's culture of innovation and energy. It also reflects the increasingly sophisticated, global, and trustworthy nature of the company.

"Gong is shedding its startup skin but still very much powered by a feeling of energy, innovation, and fun," said Kelly Breslin Wright, Gong President and COO. "Our updated mission statement and branding reflect this evolution. We're still a rapidly growing, hungry company, but we're now also a scalable enterprise software platform supporting a growing diversity of large and small companies worldwide. Word is spreading about how Gong helps all types of companies unlock the reality of their customer interactions and help people reach their full potential."

