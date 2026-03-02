GoNoodle Announces Dr. Seuss as Their Official Literacy Partner with Launch of New Channel to Kick Off National Reading Month!

A New Dr. Seuss channel on GoNoodle debuting during Dr. Seuss Birthday Week offers educator-ready videos, activity sheets, and a classroom badge to spark joyful reading habits.

ATLANTA, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoNoodle, the leading movement and mindfulness platform for kids, today announced a three-year partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, naming Dr. Seuss GoNoodle's Official Literacy Partner. The collaboration kicks off today in time for Dr. Seuss's birthday and National Reading Month with a dedicated Dr. Seuss channel and the Seuss-sational Reader Digital Badge . The channel will feature curriculum-supportive videos and printable activity sheets designed to support emerging readers while helping teachers and parents make reading engaging, accessible, and fun for every child.

GoNoodle x Dr.Seuss

As part of the partnership, GoNoodle will release new Dr. Seuss-inspired content annually from 2026 through 2028, deepening our shared commitment to supporting early literacy skills both in classrooms and at home.

The Dr. Seuss channel pairs GoNoodle videos with printable activity packs to give teachers a simple, low-prep toolkit for Reading Month, utilizing literacy blocks, centers, and home connections. Videos like " ABC: An Amazing Dr. Seuss Alphabet Party! " and " One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish: A Dr. Seuss Count-Along! " build letter and number recognition, phonics, and fluency through rhythmic, repeatable language kids can echo. Matching printables, such as " Ideas for Teaching Phonics Using Dr. Seuss Books! " and themed packs for " We're All Sneetches ", " Oh, the Places You'll Go! ," and " One Fish Two Fish ", extend the learning with quick practice in comprehension, vocabulary, and written response. Together, the channel keeps reading routines joyful, consistent, and instructionally aligned without adding preparation time for educators.

"Dr. Seuss has been inspiring children to love reading for generations, and we're thrilled to bring that magic to GoNoodle as our Official Literacy Partner," said KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. "This partnership gives teachers a way to reinforce foundational reading skills through joyful movement, music, and storytelling, with minimal preparation, right when they need it most during National Reading Month."

The Dr. Seuss channel will debut during Dr. Seuss's Birthday Week (March 2–6, 2026) with a simple, five-day structure that fits naturally into literacy blocks, read-alouds, and morning meetings. Each day pairs one featured Dr. Seuss video with a one-click teacher tip aligned to a foundational skill, like rhymes and phonological awareness, alphabet and phonics, vocabulary, and story elements. This daily cadence helps teachers keep Reading Month consistent and engaging while building key early literacy habits.

Susan Brandt, President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said, "Sparking joyful learning has always been at the heart of Dr. Seuss Enterprises' efforts in early literacy education. Partnering with GoNoodle allows us to provide educators and families with innovative tools that help children build skills, gain confidence, and discover a lifelong love of reading. Together, we're creating new ways for kids everywhere to engage with stories and learn in ways that are as dynamic and exciting as Dr. Seuss's books themselves."

The Dr. Seuss and English Language Arts channels are available now and will be featured prominently throughout National Reading Month, with new content coming in 2026, 2027, and 2028. Teachers and families can easily access the content by navigating to the Dr. Seuss channel on GoNoodle.com or on the GoNoodle apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

Throughout March, classrooms using Dr. Seuss videos and activities on GoNoodle can unlock a limited-time "Seuss-sational Reader" badge celebrating participation in National Reading Month. The badge is designed to motivate kids to build consistent reading habits and gives teachers a fun and simple way to recognize classwide engagement.

About GoNoodle

GoNoodle is a leading kids' content platform that brings movement, music, and mindfulness into the classroom and family homes, engaging students while reinforcing curriculum. GoNoodle is in 83% of U.S. Public Elementary schools, providing over 2 million teachers and 25 million unique students and families with content that inspires and entertains. For more information, visit gonoodle.com .

ABOUT DR. SEUSS ENTERPRISES. L.P.

Founded in 1993, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a global entertainment company. Our mission is to educate and entertain generations around the world by promoting and protecting the literary and artistic works of Dr. Seuss. We provide world-class content that drives joyful learning and creates hopeful futures. All Dr. Seuss Enterprises' profits benefit charitable organizations that focus on causes such as education, science, health, animal conservation, and the arts. For more information, subscribe to our YouTube channel, visit DrSeussEnterprises.com , or follow us on Instagram .

SOURCE GoNoodle