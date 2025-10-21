GoNoodle and Wounded Warrior Project Bring Veterans Day Learning to Classrooms Nationwide

New free activity sheets help students honor veterans through gratitude, reflection, and movement

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoNoodle, the leading platform for movement and mindfulness content for kids in classrooms, today announced a new collaboration with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) to provide teachers and classrooms across the country with free Veterans Day activity sheets that encourage students to celebrate and honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Available now on GoNoodle.com, these downloadable resources help teachers bring meaningful, age-appropriate conversations about service, gratitude, and community into their classrooms. The Wounded Warrior Project Veterans Day Activity Sheet blends GoNoodle's engaging approach to movement and reflection with WWP's mission to honor and empower veterans.

"At GoNoodle, we believe in helping kids grow stronger in body, heart, and mind," said KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. "This collaboration with Wounded Warrior Project allows us to extend that mission beyond movement, helping kids connect with the values of service and gratitude that Veterans Day represents."

The classroom activity sheet includes prompts that encourage reflection on what it means to serve others, inspire kindness, and build awareness of veterans' contributions. Educators can use the resource alongside other GoNoodle content to create a moment of learning and appreciation that connects directly to social-emotional learning goals.

"As we celebrate 250 years of American independence, we're reminded that freedom is possible because of those who serve," said Angela Hemmen, WWP peer-to-peer fundraising events director. "Our nation's story is one of courage, sacrifice, and resilience – and it's one our next generation must continue to tell. Ahead of Veterans Day, Wounded Warrior Project is proud to team up with GoNoodle to inspire students to honor our nation's heroes through service, empathy, and action."

Teachers can download the free Veterans Day activity sheet here .

About GoNoodle

GoNoodle is the leading movement and mindfulness platform for kids, trusted by 2 million teachers and used in 86% of U.S. public elementary schools. Through engaging video content and interactive experiences, GoNoodle helps children develop healthy habits while supporting emotional literacy and classroom engagement. The platform reaches millions of families across multiple channels, including its website, mobile app, YouTube (18M users), and OTT platforms. Founded with a mission to help kids be their strongest, bravest, silliest, smartest, and kindest selves, GoNoodle has become the definitive platform for children's health and wellness content. For more information, visit www.gonoodle.com.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project is our nation's leading veteran services organization, focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans. Our programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.

SOURCE GoNoodle