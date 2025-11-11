GoNoodle Expands Access to Mental and Emotional Support for Lancaster County's Public Elementary Students

GoNoodle's New Premium Platform, SuperNoodle, Now Available in 67 Public Elementary Schools, Providing Emotional Literacy, Social Connection, and Resilience Resources

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoNoodle is providing access to SuperNoodle, its year-long emotional well-being program, to educators of Lancaster County's 67 public elementary schools to support the mental and emotional well-being of elementary students and their families.

GoNoodle is a teacher and parent-trusted kids' content platform that transforms screen time into active, engaging experiences supporting movement, mindfulness, and social-emotional skills. Used by 83% of U.S. public elementary schools and 97% of schools in Lancaster County, GoNoodle provides interactive videos and activities that help teachers create energized, focused, and emotionally supportive classrooms. By incorporating breathing practices, guided movement, and confidence-building activities, GoNoodle equips children with essential emotional skills to manage stress, improve focus, and stay engaged in learning, both in school and at home.

SuperNoodle is GoNoodle's premium, grade-based program designed to provide teachers with structured, research-backed tools for fostering safe, supportive classroom environments that promote academic, emotional, and social growth. SuperNoodle offers a curated library of 240 videos and 160 guided activities that seamlessly integrate into daily classroom routines. These include lesson-based video modules, choice-based movement activities, interactive tools for morning meetings, subject transitions, pre-test preparation, and classroom resets. With grade-specific content aligned to social-emotional learning standards, SuperNoodle equips teachers with deeper classroom-ready resources to help students develop self-regulation, resilience, and focus, providing structured support for educators.

"As an elementary principal, I see the urgent need for practical tools like SuperNoodle to assist teachers in supporting students' behavior, attention and focus, emotional awareness, and social skills," said Dr. Amy Balsbaugh, Principal of John R. Bonfield Elementary School in the Warwick School District. "Every public school in our county now has access to this invaluable tool, creating a brighter future for our students and community. Our staff will be so thrilled to have access to tools that support students in achieving their best in the classroom and in life."

Research confirms that one in five children in the U.S. experiences a behavioral health challenge, underscoring the critical need for foundational emotional literacy resources. By fostering resilience and promoting well-being competencies during elementary years, SuperNoodle will equip students with skills to proactively handle challenges before escalation.

"Emotional well-being is foundational to a child's overall health and development," said Harry Brambly, DO, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Lancaster General Hospital, where staff are serving as clinical advisors to GoNoodle. "Integrating social-emotional tools like SuperNoodle into daily classroom routines is a proactive, preventive approach to children's mental health. When students learn to identify and manage their emotions early, they're better equipped to handle stress, build healthy relationships, and succeed academically."

Local implementation will be led by GoNoodle's Head of Education, Wynne Kinder, a 38-year veteran educator from Lancaster and a contributing author of SuperNoodle. Kinder will oversee the onboarding process for each school in the region, working closely with educators and administrators to ensure training and support are fully accessible for all staff members.

"SuperNoodle embodies our commitment to empowering children with the emotional skills they need to succeed inside and outside the classroom," said KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. "This is a transformative step toward supporting educators and students through engaging, research-backed solutions."

To access SuperNoodle, teachers in Lancaster County public elementary schools will need a GoNoodle account and an internet-connected computer with a shared screen. Once registered by their school or district, teachers will receive onboarding materials, ongoing support, and classroom surprises to integrate the program and bring its benefits to life.

With this initiative, GoNoodle reaffirms their commitment to nurturing healthier, happier communities by providing children with tools to manage emotions, build connections, and thrive beyond the classroom.

About GoNoodle:

GoNoodle is a leading kids' content platform that brings movement, music, and mindfulness into the classroom and family homes, engaging students while reinforcing curriculum. GoNoodle is in 83% of U.S. Public Elementary schools, providing over 2 million teachers and 25 million unique students and families with content that inspires and entertains. For more information, visit gonoodle.com.

SOURCE GoNoodle