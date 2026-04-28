Gonzalez Byass USA Named Exclusive Importer of Record for Alma Finca Orange Liqueur

New Partnership Emphasizes Dual Commitment to Bringing Mexican Flavors to the US

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gonzalez Byass USA, a leading importer and distributor of premium international wines and spirits from renowned producers, proudly announces that they have been named the exclusive importer of record for Alma Finca Orange Liqueur, part of the Casa Lumbre portfolio. Effective immediately, Gonzalez Byass will begin importing Alma Finca in the U.S., with distribution managed by Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits.

"As we look to diversify our products, we are thrilled to welcome Alma Finca into our growing spirits portfolio," says Andrew Sinclair, CEO of Gonzalez Byass USA. "Through Alma Finca, we are able to tap into a new space with an authentic Mexican liqueur that is unlike anything else in the market."

Alma Finca Orange Liqueur is the only super-premium Mexican orange liqueur made with all fresh citrus. Developed using a combination of fruit, leaves, and spices from the Yucatán Peninsula, the citrus capital of Mexico, Alma Finca Orange Liqueur brings the flavors of this undiscovered terroir to those who love and appreciate authentic Mexican spirits and cocktails. The unique brand captures the essence of Yucatán and creates a new sensorial experience with deep citrus notes and freshness, perfect for setting a new Mexican standard for margaritas, and inspiring new opportunities for authentic Mexican mixology.

"I am incredibly excited to partner with Gonzalez Byass to unlock Alma Finca's next phase of growth, building on the strong momentum already established in the market," shares Moises Guindi, CEO of Casa Lumbre. "As we continue to see consumers gravitate toward authentic Mexican spirits, Gonzalez Byass is a natural fit to bring Alma Finca to even more Margaritas and cocktails across the country."

Alma Finca's ingredients are harvested seasonally — from October to December — by a cooperative of local farmers in Oxkutzcab (pronounced: Ohsh-kootz-kahb), Yucatán, using traditional techniques. Sweet and bitter orange peels, fresh Persian lime leaves, citrus blossoms, and local spices such as achiote are gathered at peak season, ensuring every bottle reflects the full depth of the region's natural bounty. Each ingredient is macerated individually for a period of five days, longer than most triple secs or curaçaos, producing a perfectly balanced rich and robust spirit. These spirits are blended to create the unique flavor profile of Alma Finca Orange Liqueur (40 proof), a perfect combination of sweetness, subtle bitterness and a hint of spices that ends with a lasting finish of orange and local citrus flavors. There are no additives or flavorings used in Alma Finca Orange Liqueur. "Alma Finca has a strong commitment to artisanal values and sharing our distinct Yucatán terroir with the world," says Master Distiller & Co-Founder Iván Saldaña.

About Alma Finca

Alma Finca Orange Liqueur (40% ABV) is created using only fresh ingredients from The Yucatan Peninsula, the citrus capital of Mexico. Alma Finca brings orange liqueur from the background to center stage, celebrating The Yucatán Peninsula, this lush landscape new to the world of Mexican spirits. A seasonally harvested blend of sweet and bitter orange peels, fresh citrus leaves and blossoms, and native spices such as achiote, Alma Finca Orange Liqueur pays homage to the bounty of Mexico and is the perfect pairing to be enjoyed in Mexico's most famous cocktail, the margarita. For more information, visit https://almafinca.com and follow @almafincalicor on instagram.

About Casa Lumbre

Born and based in Mexico, Casa Lumbre is a global spirits innovator that develops, produces, and incubates premium, award-winning spirits. Originally known for Mezcals, Liqueurs and Tequilas, Casa Lumbre continues to tap into its global values and perspective to expand beyond Mexican distillates. They are the creators of Montelobos Artisanal Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Ojo de Tigre Mezcal, Abasolo El Whisky de México, Nixta Licor de Elote, Las Californias Gin, Nocheluna Sotol, Contraluz Cristalino, Gran Malo Liqueur, VMC Tequila Cocktails, Defrente Tequila, Alma Finca Orange Liqueur, and Almave Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit. For more information, visit www.casalumbre.com and follow @casalumbrespirits on Instagram and www.linkedin.com/company/casa-lumbre.

About González Byass USA

González Byass USA is a leading national importer and marketer of a distinguished portfolio of wines and spirits from the González Byass family's estates in Spain, Chile, and Mexico. The company is also the exclusive U.S. importer of a thoughtfully curated selection of distinctive wines from Argentina, Austria, France, Italy, and Portugal. Guided by a mission to build and nurture brands that authentically represent their regions, with a strong focus on environmental responsibility, González Byass USA recently expanded its wine portfolio through a merger with Carolina Wine Brands.

González Byass USA is a subsidiary of González Byass, one of Spain's most internationally recognized wine producers. Now led by the fifth generation of the family, González Byass encompasses fourteen family-owned estates across Spain, Chile, and Mexico, producing quality-driven wines and spirits rooted in terroir-focused viticulture and a long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship for generations to come.

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SOURCE González Byass