Good Design Awards Honors Multiple Products from Generac

Awards for five products across the portfolio reflect the company's dedication to innovative design

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems, Inc., (NYSE: GNRC) a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced it has received five accolades from the 2023 GOOD DESIGN Awards in the Building Materials category.

Celebrating its 73rd anniversary, the GOOD DESIGN Awards program is one of the oldest design competitions in the world. Every year, the program selects a list of product designs and graphics that have chartered new directions for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the GOOD DESIGN Awards. We strive to create designs that are highly functional for customers and also progressive in their impact and relevance for a better future," said Randy Sandlin, senior vice president of Global Product Management and Industrial Design. "These four winners are great examples of providing visually stunning designs while giving customers great products that meet their needs and interests."

Generac's products and innovations that earned the award include:

GB1000 and GB2000

The Generac GB1000 and GB2000 Portable Power Stations provide the advantages of clean, emission-free AC or DC power output at the push of a button. With its ergonomic handle and compact, durable, and lightweight enclosure, the Portable Power Station is built for power to be taken and used virtually anywhere – indoors or outdoors. The GB1000 (1086kWh capacity) and GB2000 (2106kWh capacity) models can power a wide range of electronics, such as phones, refrigerators, sump pumps, laptops, power tools and more. The units provide convenient power access with integrated AC and 12V DC outlets, USB ports and a 15W wireless charging pad. Both models also feature a large, 4.7" multi-color display that shows key data, including charge level, run-time, and current output.

MLTB Light Tower

The Generac MLTB, or Mobile Battery Light Tower, addresses industry needs with an environmentally impactful and innovative design that has been a market game changer. Recognizing the demand for versatile, reliable, eco-friendly lighting solutions, the MLTB offers a mobile battery-powered alternative that eliminates the need for external power sources, reduces noise and emissions, and provides a sustainable and efficient lighting solution for a wide range of applications. Its user-centric design enables easy transportation, quick deployment, and adjustable lighting options with enhanced flexibility and convenience.

DR Power Equipment ZT5e

The DR Power Equipment ZT5e Zero-Turn battery-powered mower allows for virtually maintenance-free lawn care. With a full charge, you can mow for up to 1.75 hours utilizing a 60" mowing width to mow as much as five acres. Recharge overnight and you're ready to go again the next day, DR's unique battery packs are designed to function either independently or as a set that can be drawn on, or charged, as an interconnected array. Use one, two, or three batteries in the ZT5e: each is 2.5 kWh, allowing for up to 7.5 kWh to maximize run time.

PWRmanager

The Generac PWRmanager was designed with an understanding of the challenges in power management as well as everyday user needs. With the growing demand for efficient energy utilization, the product provides real-time monitoring, customizable settings, and seamless integration with the Generac PWRview app. This empowers users to track and control their power usage, enables making informed decisions, reduces costs, and contributes to a more sustainable future. This user-centric approach makes PWRmanager an indispensable tool for individuals and businesses seeking to optimize their power consumption and enhance overall energy management.

For more information about the GOOD DESIGN Awards, please visit the official website: https://www.good-designawards.com/

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power systems and energy storage solutions for home and commercial & industrial applications, smart energy management devices and services, and other engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The Company has continued to expand its energy technology offerings in its mission to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

