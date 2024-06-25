Good Greek & Place of Hope Launch Groundbreaking Anti-Trafficking Partnership

New Initiative will Mobilize Movers to Combat Human Trafficking Across the Country

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Mover of the Year, Good Greek Moving & Storage, is pleased to announce an unprecedented partnership with leading anti-human trafficking nonprofit Place of Hope. This landmark initiative, the first of its kind in the nation, aims to harness the unique access of moving professionals to identify and report human trafficking,

Florida ranks third in the U.S. for calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, with significant hotspots in Tampa, Orlando, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Fort Myers, all cities where Good Greek maintains hubs of operation. "As a father and former police officer, this cause is close to my heart," said Spero Georgedakis founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage "Our moving crews are in and out of homes daily, traveling across the country, including truck stops and rest areas where trafficking often occurs. This initiative enables us to make a direct impact in our communities."

A cornerstone of this partnership involves equipping more than 600 Good Greek employees with specialized training to recognize and respond to trafficking indicators. This training, which started this month at Good Greek's Superhero Mover's Academy, is led by experts from Place of Hope. "Good Greek's teams are uniquely positioned to observe and act on trafficking signs due to their direct interactions with families," said Charles Bender, founding CEO of Place of Hope. "Their proactive stance and comprehensive training set a new standard for industry engagement in fighting trafficking."

To amplify the initiative, Good Greek will launch billboards across Florida and wrap a moving truck with anti-trafficking messaging. This mobile billboard will raise awareness as it travels and includes a QR code that will direct people and victims on how to get help. Place of Hope is committed to raising awareness and educating the community about human trafficking, and supports survivors through comprehensive recovery programs, which include therapy, life skills training, and on-campus foster care in a nurturing family cottage setting.

To learn about recognizing trafficking signs or getting involved, go to PlaceofHope.com. Report suspected trafficking by calling the Florida Hotline at 1-855-FLA-SAFE or the National Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or text HELP to BEFREE (233733).

About Place of Hope:

Place of Hope is a faith-based, state-licensed children and families organization focused on providing programs and services to end the cycles of abuse, neglect, homelessness, poverty, and human trafficking. Since opening its doors in 2001, Place of Hope has helped more than 30,000 foster children, aged-out foster youth, homeless youth, single moms with children, and human trafficking survivors. It is one of the largest, most diverse, residential organizations in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Place of Hope is rated the number one charity in its category in America by Charity Navigator with a charity score of 100 and a 4-star rating.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

The American Trucking Associations named Good Greek Mover of the Year in 2024 and is the World's First and Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek Relocation Systems offers Realty Services,Insurance and Title Services, Junk and Debris Removal, Auto Transport, and of course, Moving and Storage. For over 25 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the "Best Move Ever" - putting respect for the client and customer service first. Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, Good Greek is the Official Movers of Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride, Orlando Magic, Orlando Solar Bears, Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Inter Miami CF, University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida International University Golden Panthers, Florida Atlantic University Owls, and the University of Florida Gators. Good Greek also is partnered with Lakeland Flying Tigers, JetBlue Park in Fort Myers (the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox) and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter (the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals).

