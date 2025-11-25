Good Greek Moving & Storage Partners with Vegas Golden Knights Ahead of 2025-26 Season Debut in Las Vegas

Partnership marks Good Greek's expansion to Las Vegas, extending its trusted relocation services for championship teams nationwide to the Golden Knights and their community.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, the World's Only Total Relocation Company®, today announced a partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL. The collaboration coincides with Good Greek's upcoming Las Vegas branch opening and builds on its recently announced role as the Official Movers of the UNLV Rebels.

Good Greek Moving & Storage proudly announces its designation as the Official Movers of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The partnership underscores Good Greek's continued national growth and its proven track record as a logistics leader for professional and collegiate sports organizations. As part of the agreement, Good Greek will provide trusted logistics and operations support throughout the 2025–26 NHL campaign, drawing on decades of experience supporting championship organizations across the country.

"Partnering with the Golden Knights, an organization that represents resilience, loyalty, and community pride, is a true honor," said Spero Georgedakis, Founder & CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage. "Already trusted by the vast majority of Florida's top sports teams, we're proud to now bring that same level of care and professionalism to Las Vegas, supporting a team and community built on passion and perseverance."

"We are excited to welcome Good Greek to the Golden Knights family," said John Penhollow, President of Business Operations of the Vegas Golden Knights. "Their reputation for excellence and reliability aligns with our commitment to always advance both on and off the ice."

The partnership also reflects Good Greek's ongoing commitment to community engagement within every market it serves. From their inaugural season, the Golden Knights became a symbol of unity for Las Vegas, rallying the city in difficult times and establishing a culture of pride that continues to define the franchise. That legacy of resilience aligns closely with Good Greek's own mission of service and trust.

Good Greek and the Golden Knights will also launch fan activations and community initiatives tied to the company's Las Vegas expansion, creating programs that reflect the energy of Las Vegas and a shared pursuit of championship excellence.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

Good Greek Moving & Storage, the World's Only Total Relocation Company®, provides a comprehensive suite of services that extend far beyond moving and storage, to include realty, insurance, junk and debris removal, automobile transport, pet transport, and concierge services, providing a complete relocation solution for customers across the globe.

For more than 29 years, the "Good Greek" himself, Spero Georgedakis, has been a leader with a mission to transform the moving experience. A former North Miami Police Officer and SWAT team veteran, Georgedakis founded Good Greek on the principles of Faith, Honor, Strength & Courage. His vision guides the company's promise of delivering the "Best Move Ever," blending innovation with an unwavering commitment to safety, integrity, and customer care.

Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida, and with expanding operations both nationally and globally, Good Greek Moving & Storage continues to set the standard for full-service relocation and logistics. having earned the trust of families, businesses, and many of the country's most celebrated sports organizations. The company proudly serves as Official Movers for teams and universities including the Miami HEAT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Florida State Seminoles, Orlando Magic, Orlando City SC, University of Florida Gators, University of Miami Hurricanes, University of Central Florida Knights, Florida Atlantic University Owls, Florida International University Panthers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Orlando Pride, Orlando Solar Bears, Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, UFC, UNLV Rebels and now the Vegas Golden Knights.

Beyond athletics, the company is committed to philanthropy and community impact, supporting organizations including the American Cancer Society, Move For Hunger, Place of Hope, Homeless Coalition, South Florida Red Cross, and Little Smiles. Earlier this year, Good Greek was honored as Mover of the Month by Move For Hunger for its leadership in the 2025 National Stamp Out Hunger Drive, building on its national recognition as the 2024 Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

About the Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook , X, Instagram and TikTok .

