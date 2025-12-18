Good Greek CEO Spero Georgedakis Featured on John Catsimatidis' Acclaimed "Cats Roundtable" on New York City's 77 WABC to Discuss Nationwide Migration Trends

Former SWAT officer and relocation industry leader examines rising long-distance moves amid NYC and California departures and how Good Greek is meeting nationwide demand.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, the World's Only Total Relocation Company®, is featured nationally as Founder & CEO Spero Georgedakis joins "Cats Roundtable," the long-running, nationally syndicated Sunday morning program hosted by renowned entrepreneur and broadcaster John Catsimatidis on New York City's iconic 77 WABC Radio. The conversation spotlights one of the most significant demographic shifts shaping the United States today: the rise in long-distance relocations as Americans move away from high-cost states such as New York and California in search of opportunity, affordability, and quality of life.

During the interview, titled "From SWAT to Storage: 'Good Greek' Spero Georgedakis Talks Moving Americans Amid NYC and California Exodus", Georgedakis draws upon his law enforcement background and three decades of relocation experience to examine the economic, lifestyle, and logistical factors driving these moves. Good Greek continues to see increased demand for cross-country relocations as families and businesses reassess priorities and pursue growth in emerging markets across the country.

National Migration Trends Supported by Public Data

Publicly available national studies from the U.S. Census Bureau, United Van Lines, U-Haul, and Redfin consistently show significant interstate mobility. While each organization uses distinct methodologies, their findings generally indicate:

Sustained outbound migration from major metropolitan areas in states such as New York and California.

Strong inbound movement into Florida and other rapidly growing Southeast and Sunbelt states.

A nationwide increase in long-distance relocations driven by affordability, remote-work flexibility, lifestyle changes, and economic opportunity.

These well-documented trends underscore the increasing demand for Good Greek's Total Relocation services nationwide.

"When people are uprooting their entire lives, they need more than a truck; they need a team they can trust," said Georgedakis. "My years in SWAT taught me discipline, integrity, and the responsibility to protect people in moments of stress. That mindset is the foundation of Good Greek."

The New York City-based 77 WABC segment also features commentary from Catsimatidis, a celebrated business leader, philanthropist, and owner of the station. As founder of Red Apple Group and a prominent voice in business and media, Catsimatidis frequently discusses population shifts, economic trends, and the evolving landscape of American cities.

"Spero has assembled a team of professional movers with expertise in long-distance relocation of high-end furnishings and treasured belongings," said Catsimatidis. "The trends are indisputable. People are moving for a better and safer lifestyle."

Launched by Georgedakis with just two trucks and a mission to bring integrity to the moving industry, Good Greek has grown into a nationally recognized Total Relocation provider offering moving, storage, realty, insurance, auto transport, junk removal, and concierge support.

"Moves from New York or California aren't just logistical; they're emotional," Georgedakis added. "Our responsibility is to reduce that burden and deliver an experience rooted in respect, accountability, and excellence."

About John Catsimatidis

John Catsimatidis is a self-made billionaire, philanthropist, and owner of Red Apple Group Networks and 77 WABC radio. Born on the Greek island of Nisyros and raised in New York, he built a diversified enterprise spanning grocery, energy, real estate, and broadcasting. His media holdings also include WLIR-FM and WRCR-AM, which syndicate programming nationwide. He hosts the nationally syndicated Cats Roundtable and co-hosts Cats & Cosby. Catsimatidis and his wife, Margo, also lead the WABC Radio Foundation, supporting organizations such as Tunnel to Towers, Shriners Children's, and the Police Athletic League.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

Good Greek Moving & Storage, the World's Only Total Relocation Company®, provides a comprehensive suite of services that extend far beyond moving and storage, to include realty, insurance, junk and debris removal, automobile transport, pet transport, and concierge services, providing a complete relocation solution for customers across the globe.

For over 29 years, Spero Georgedakis has worked to transform the moving industry. A former North Miami Police Officer and SWAT veteran, he founded Good Greek on the principles of Faith Honor Strength and Courage. His vision drives the company's commitment to delivering the "Best Move Ever" through innovation, safety, integrity, and customer care.

Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida, Good Greek Moving & Storage continues expanding nationally and globally, setting the standard for full-service relocation and logistics. The company serves as Official Movers for more than 20 major sports organizations, including the Miami HEAT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Florida State Seminoles, Orlando Magic, UFC, UNLV Rebels, and Vegas Golden Knights.

Beyond athletics, the company is committed to philanthropy and community impact, supporting organizations including the American Cancer Society, Move For Hunger, Place of Hope, Homeless Coalition, South Florida Red Cross, and Little Smiles. Earlier this year, Good Greek was honored as Mover of the Month by Move For Hunger for its leadership in the 2025 National Stamp Out Hunger Drive, building on its national recognition as the 2024 Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

