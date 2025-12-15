Good Greek Moving & Storage Selected to Host Governor Ron DeSantis Press Conference at Company's West Palm Beach Flagship Warehouse

Governor's remarks delivered from Good Greek's flagship West Palm Beach warehouse, a central operations hub supporting Florida's continued growth and relocation demand

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, the World's Only Total Relocation Company®, was selected as the host site for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 10, held at the company's flagship West Palm Beach moving and storage operation near Jog Road.

Good Greek's West Palm Beach warehouse was selected for the Governor's remarks, reflecting its scale and logistics role. Post this Florida Governor Ron DeSantis meets with Good Greek Moving & Storage Founder & CEO Spero Georgedakis and members of the Good Greek team at the company’s flagship West Palm Beach warehouse following the Governor’s press conference on Florida’s economic growth and migration trends. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks on economic growth and population migration during a press conference held at Good Greek Moving & Storage’s flagship West Palm Beach warehouse.

While Good Greek's corporate headquarters is based in Jupiter, the West Palm Beach location serves as the company's flagship warehouse and operations hub, supporting large-scale Florida operations as well as interstate, international, automobile, and specialty relocations worldwide. The facility accommodates more than 150,000 square feet of storage capacity, supporting sustained demand driven by continued population growth in the State of Florida.

Governor DeSantis was joined by economists Dr. Arthur Laffer and Stephen Moore for remarks and a question-and-answer session focused on Florida's economic position and the accelerating redistribution of population and wealth from high-tax, highly regulated states to lower-tax, business-friendly states like Florida. The discussion specifically highlighted migration from states such as California and New York, which continue to experience population decline, shrinking tax bases, and fiscal pressure to Florida.

Governor DeSantis emphasized Florida's fiscal discipline, including strong reserves and long-term budgeting practices, contrasting Florida's position with states that are losing residents, businesses, and revenue. The conversation reinforced why Florida has emerged as a preferred destination for individuals, families, and companies seeking economic stability, opportunity, and predictability.

Economist Stephen Moore described the migration trend as Americans increasingly "voting with their feet," noting that the movement of people and capital into Florida represents one of the largest redistributions of wealth into a single state in modern U.S. history. Moore attributed the shift largely to residents leaving states burdened by high taxes, overregulation, and unfavorable economic policies, in favor of states offering greater economic freedom and growth potential.

For relocation providers such as Good Greek Moving & Storage, these trends translate directly into increased demand for full-service, long-distance, and complex relocations, including automobile transport, pet transport, and comprehensive concierge services for customers moving from across the country and around the world.

"As a company that supports large-scale relocations every day, we see firsthand why people are choosing Florida," said Spero Georgedakis, Founder & CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage. "Our team is built to handle complex moves, whether relocating families, businesses, vehicles, or pets, and we were proud to be selected as the setting for a discussion that reflects the real decisions people are making about where they live, work, and invest."

The press conference drew extensive regional media attention, including live coverage and reporting from WPTV NewsChannel 5, WFLX Fox 29, as well as advance coverage by CBS12 News.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

Good Greek Moving & Storage, the World's Only Total Relocation Company®, provides a comprehensive suite of services that extend far beyond moving and storage, to include realty, insurance, junk and debris removal, automobile transport, pet transport, and concierge services, providing a complete relocation solution for customers across the globe.

For over 29 years, Spero Georgedakis has worked to transform the moving industry. A former North Miami Police Officer and SWAT veteran, he founded Good Greek on the principles of Faith Honor Strength and Courage. His vision drives the company's commitment to delivering the "Best Move Ever" through innovation, safety, integrity, and customer care.

Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida, Good Greek Moving & Storage continues expanding nationally and globally, setting the standard for full-service relocation and logistics. The company serves as Official Movers for more than 20 major sports organizations, including the Miami HEAT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Florida State Seminoles, Orlando Magic, UFC, UNLV Rebels, and Vegas Golden Knights.

Beyond athletics, the company is committed to philanthropy and community impact, supporting organizations including the American Cancer Society, Move For Hunger, Place of Hope, Homeless Coalition, South Florida Red Cross, and Little Smiles. Earlier this year, Good Greek was honored as Mover of the Month by Move For Hunger for its leadership in the 2025 National Stamp Out Hunger Drive, building on its national recognition as the 2024 Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

Media Contacts:

April Celine Johnson, Director of Public Relations

[email protected] | (561) 718-2881

Lalita Bogatz, VP of Media & Marketing

[email protected] | (561) 778-6925

Media kits, photos, and interview opportunities with Founder & CEO Spero Georgedakis are available upon request.

For sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected].

Learn more at www.goodgreek.com and follow Good Greek Moving & Storage on social media or via the Good Greek App for updates on services, community initiatives, and company news.

SOURCE Good Greek Moving & Storage