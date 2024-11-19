Good Greek Moving & Storage Amplifies its National Presence in Collaboration with USA Family Moving

Florida's Most Referred Mover enters a strategic partnership to expand its national van lines coverage

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, the World's First and Only Total Relocation Company and 2024 National Mover of the Year, has entered an agreement to collaborate with Georgia-based moving company, USA Family Moving. The collaboration will support Good Greek's efforts to expand its long-distance relocation services, in addition to sharing Good Greek's industry knowledge and expertise amongst others in the industry.

The strategic alliance between Good Greek and USA Family Moving serves to grow upon Good Greek's current van line operations. Good Greek Van Lines presently relocates residents and commercial businesses both nationally and internationally with a fleet of over 200 trucks. In 2024 alone, the moving and storage powerhouse is projected to complete over 2,000 long distance moves.

"Though we will always consider Florida our home, our collaboration with USA Family Moving gives us the bandwidth to become known as the nation's most preferred relocation company," said Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Spero Georgedakis. "My vision for this brand has always been to become the global industry leader for relocation solutions, and the expansion to our van lines division does just that. Whether it's the east or west coast, national or overseas, we've got you covered."

USA Family Moving is based in Alpharetta, Georgia, owned and operated by a former U.S. veteran and law enforcement family. With over 40 years of combined experience in the industry, the business has achieved an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau, Certified ProMover status and the 2023 Angi Super Service award. It prides itself on reliable, timely and fair service to its moving customers.

Good Greek Moving & Storage is headquartered in South Florida with forthcoming plans to expand its physical global footprint. The relocation giant's strategy is driven to retain its customers for life; by offering complete and quality relocation solutions, Good Greek strives for innovation and excellence in every stage of the moving process.

The American Trucking Associations named Good Greek Mover of the Year in 2024 and is the World's First and Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek Relocation Systems offers Realty Services, Insurance and Title Services, Junk and Debris Removal, Auto Transport, and of course, Moving and Storage. For over 27 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the "Best Move Ever" - putting respect for the client and customer service first.

Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, Good Greek is the Official Movers of Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride, Orlando Magic, Orlando Solar Bears, Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, University of Central Florida, University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida International University Golden Panthers, Florida Atlantic University Owls, and the University of Florida Gators. Good Greek also is partnered with Lakeland Flying Tigers, JetBlue Park in Fort Myers (the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox) and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter (the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals).

