Good Greek Moving & Storage and University of Miami Athletics Extend Official Partnership

To kick off this commitment, Good Greek Moving & Storage unveiled the novel University of Miami Football trailer this week in Coral Gables. The state-of-the-art trailer will be used to haul the Miami Hurricanes football team's equipment to all away games, championships and bowl games throughout the partnership. The unveiling takes place just days before the Hurricanes' highly anticipated season opener against the Florida Gators in Gainesville on Aug. 31.

"Partnering with the University of Miami is a natural fit for Good Greek," said Spero Georgedakis, CEO & Founder of Good Greek Moving & Storage. " As a company rooted in South Florida and inspired by the pursuit of excellence, we're proud to support the Hurricanes and ACC on and off the field. We can't wait to see the truck on the road, representing the Hurricanes and Good Greek Moving & Storage throughout this season and many more to come."

Chris Maragno, Senior Vice President of the Miami Hurricanes Global Partnerships, also expressed enthusiasm about the extended partnership and the new trailer.

"Good Greek Moving & Storage has been a fantastic partner, and we're excited to have them on board for the foreseeable future. The partnership has ensured, and continues to ensure, that our football team has everything they need to compete at the highest level, no matter where they play. We're grateful for their continued support of our student-athletes, coaches and staff."

The partnership, established in 2020, has been a successful collaboration, providing Good Greek Moving & Storage with a platform to engage with the loyal Hurricanes fan base and showcase its dedication to quality and customer service. The renewed agreement will boost the brand's visibility through various marketing and promotional opportunities, including the fan-favorite "Good Greek Moving the Chains" feature, which celebrates Hurricanes first downs during home games at Hard Rock Stadium.

In addition to managing Miami's football equipment logistics, Good Greek will continue to sponsor University of Miami basketball and baseball teams with signage at all home games as well as all radio broadcasts of UM sports. The university's student-athletes, alumni and staff have access to exclusive moving and storage discounts year-round to celebrate the long-term collaboration between the university and Good Greek.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

The American Trucking Associations named Good Greek Mover of the Year in 2024 and is the World's First and Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek Relocation Systems offers Realty Services, Insurance and Title Services, Junk and Debris Removal, Auto Transport, and of course, Moving and Storage. For over 25 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the "Best Move Ever" - putting respect for the client and customer service first. Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, Good Greek is the Official Movers of Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride, Orlando Magic, Orlando Solar Bears, Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Inter Miami CF, University of Central Florida, Florida International University Golden Panthers, Florida Atlantic University Owls, and the University of Florida Gators. Good Greek also is partnered with Lakeland Flying Tigers, JetBlue Park in Fort Myers (the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox) and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter (the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals).

About University Of Miami Athletics

The University of Miami's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), supports more than 400 student-athletes across 18 sports. Miami has won 21 team national championships and 85 individual national championships in its storied history. UM Athletics is dedicated to developing and supporting its student-athletes in their efforts to achieve personal, academic, and athletic excellence, resulting in the highest standards of achievement. For more information visit www.miamihurricanes.com.

ABOUT LEGENDS

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

Media Contact: Dave Murphey

[email protected]

Mobile - (305) 205-0808

SOURCE Good Greek Moving & Storage