Good Greek Moving & Storage Congratulates the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Super Bowl LV Victory

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, one of the country's most referred and fastest growing professional moving companies, is happy to congratulate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their victory in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Good Greek Moving & Storage became the Official Mover of the Buccaneers this season, signing a multi-year contract. The Florida-based moving company handles all the transportation needs for the Buccaneers, making sure everything the team needs arrives safely and on time.

"We were proud to have been chosen as the Official Mover of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And we are beyond excited that the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in our first season with them!" said Spero Georgedakis, aka The Good Greek, founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage.

Georgedakis added, "In our first year together, we've enjoyed working with such a first-class, well-run organization. It's a pleasure working with the Buccaneers. We're so happy for all the coaches, players and team personnel for this incredible victory."

The Buccaneers beat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in a dominating performance. The team not only won its second championship (the first came in the 2002-2003 season), but also set records with the oldest quarterback (Tom Brady, 43) and oldest head coach (Bruce Arians, 68) to ever win a Super Bowl. The Bucs also are the only team to ever play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Headquartered in South Florida, Good Greek Moving & Storage recently expanded to Tampa, as well as Greenville, S.C. Good Greek Moving & Storage prides itself on providing a superb client experience and offering high-quality, professional moving services. These include free in-person estimates, guaranteed pricing, full packing services, and climate-controlled secure storage monitored 24/7 with CCTV. The company is licensed to handle local, state to state, and international moves.

In addition to the Buccaneers, Good Greek also operates as Official Mover for the Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Florida Panthers, Inter Miami CF and Jacksonville Jaguars. At the collegiate level, Good Greek Moving & Storage is the Official Mover of the University of Florida Gators Football, University of Miami Hurricanes, Lynn University and Florida International University Athletics.

Good Greek Moving & Storage also serves as Official Mover for StarCom Racing, a NASCAR Cup Series stock car racing team. Good Greek sponsors the No. 00 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE that StarCom Racing currently fields for NASCAR racer Quin Houff.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

For over 24 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided moving services in South Florida. The Company has an approach to the moving business that places respect for the client and customer service foremost. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Good Greek Moving & Storage franchises are expanding across the country. Good Greek Moving & Storage's business mission is straightforward: providing customers with their "Best Move Ever."

About Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in their 45th year as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference's South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled six division championships, two conference championships and two Super Bowl championships. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Family Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.

