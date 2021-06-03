Good Greek Moving & Storage Expands Services to Offer Auto Transportation for All Vehicle Types

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, the most recommended and highly rated moving company in South Florida, has expanded its auto transport operation. With locations throughout the state of Florida, the Company will now offer state-of-the-art auto transportation services that removes the burden of auto relocation and can handle all types of vehicles that need moving.

Good Greek Moving & Storage Unveils New Custom Enclosed Auto Transport Trailer Good Greek Auto Transport Prepares A Vehicle for Shipping in New Enclosed Transport Trailer

Good Greek Moving & Storage can handle shipping every type of vehicle from luxury and classic cars to the family car or SUV using the company's new enclosed auto transport trailers or open carriers. The auto transport service is offered for local, statewide, regional, and international moves. With added real-time technology to track the vehicles on the go, clients can use the auto transport service as part of moving their home or as a stand-alone service.

"This is a need we have identified for our customers, and we have taken steps to meet that need," said the Good Greek himself, Spero Georgedakis, the founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage. "We've recently added state of the art closed carriage trailers with hydraulics that are specialized for luxury and high-end vehicles, including cameras and shipment tracking. We can handle every type of auto transport, from luxury cars to the family sedan. Our goal is to be the official mover of EVERYONE."

Good Greek Moving & Storage brings years of auto transport experience for the benefit of customers. Trained and certified auto transporters will drive the vehicle on to the enclosed carrier's liftgate without the risk of scraping the undercarriage. In addition, Good Greek has open carrier transport vehicles in its fleet to give customers alternatives in picking the right transport method to suit their needs.

Good Greek not only has invested in making auto transport services better for clients, but also expects to add jobs to the local economy. As the business grows, the moving company plans to hire more workers to work in the auto transport segment of the business.

"We're proud to call South Florida home, and we're committed to growing our operation and providing a stable, dependable business that will remain a significant part of the community here for years to come," said Georgedakis.

In addition to auto transport service, Good Greek Moving & Storage offers every moving service people relocating need, including packing services, packing materials, and disassembly and reassembly of light furniture. Good Greek offers in-person estimates, price guarantees and years of experience handling moves for apartments, condos, townhomes, and single-family homes.

Good Greek Moving & Storage also is the Official Mover of the Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Florida Panthers, University of Florida Gators, University of Miami Hurricanes, Jacksonville Jaguars, Inter Miami FC, Florida International University and the World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

For over 24 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided moving services in South Florida. The Company has an approach to the moving business that places respect for the client and customer service foremost. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Good Greek Moving & Storage franchises, with locations now in Tampa, Florida and Greenville, South Carolina, are expanding across the country. Good Greek Moving & Storage's business mission is straightforward: providing customers with their "Best Move Ever."

Press Contact

Stacey Elliott

Good Greek Moving & Storage

(561) 935-3330

[email protected]

SOURCE Good Greek Moving & Storage