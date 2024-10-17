Good Greek Moving & Storage is a Beacon of Hope to Those Impacted by Cancer

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, the American Trucking Association's 2024 National Mover of the Year, is proudly dedicating the month of October to supporting the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the fight against breast cancer. Through various initiatives, Good Greek is amplifying its ongoing efforts to raise awareness, provide support and make a meaningful impact in the lives of those affected by breast cancer.

Founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage Spero Georgedakis, whose mother, Stella, passed away from breast cancer, has made it a personal mission to engage in these efforts. Spero's dedication is reflected in the company's contribution to breast cancer research, awareness and community alliance programs.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Initiatives:

Pink Truck Campaign: In a striking symbol of support, Good Greek has wrapped one of its 26-foot moving trucks as a bright, pink billboard on wheels to raise awareness for breast cancer. The truck can be seen across Florida year-round, spreading a message of hope and encouraging communities to get involved in the fight.

City Furniture Pink Pumpkin Program Partnership: As a proud partner in City Furniture's Pink Pumpkin Program, Good Greek is helping to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research. This initiative was created in memory of Doreen Koenig, a beloved supporter of the cause, who lost her battle with breast cancer. The program's unique name comes from Doreen's tradition of giving out pink pumpkin baskets during Halloween to raise awareness. This partnership is a key part of City Furniture's 5% Giving Pledge, which ensures that a portion of profits go to charitable causes.

Real Men Wear Pink Fashion Show: Good Greek has been a long-standing participant in the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink Fashion Show, a fundraiser aimed at engaging men in the fight against breast cancer. The company proudly took part in this important event for two consecutive years, demonstrating a firm commitment to supporting the cause.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks: Good Greek has been actively involved in the 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' walks in Broward and Palm Beach counties. It is set to participate in Orlando for its first time on Oct. 26. These walks are an opportunity for communities to come together, honor survivors and raise funds for life-saving breast cancer research and programs.

"You never know if it's going to be that last dollar you donate that makes the difference between whether you get to say goodnight to your mom tonight," said Spero Georgedakis. "At Good Greek, we strive to be superheroes - wherever we can. I want our efforts to honor my mom and every other woman who has had to fight this battle. "

As a long-time supporter of ACS, Good Greek has previously participated in the CEO Circle, a prestigious partnership between ACS and leading executives through the CEOs Against Cancer® program. This initiative brings together more than 300 executives from diverse industries to join the fight against cancer and create healthier workplace cultures.

Good Greek's commitment to giving back doesn't stop here. Throughout the year, the company remains a dedicated contributor to various charitable causes like the American Red Cross of South Florida and the Homeless Coalition.

To donate in alliance with Good Greek Moving & Storage and the American Cancer Society, please visit www.cancer.org/goodgreek. Follow Good Greek on social media to stay up-to-date on the latest partnership initiatives.

About Good Greek Relocation Systems:

The American Trucking Associations named Good Greek Mover of the Year in 2024 and is the World's First and Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek Relocation Systems offers Realty Services, Insurance and Title Services, Junk and Debris Removal, Auto Transport, and of course, Moving and Storage. For over 27 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the "Best Move Ever" - putting respect for the client and customer service first.

Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, Good Greek is the Official Movers of Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride, Orlando Magic, Orlando Solar Bears, Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Inter Miami CF, University of Central Florida, University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida International University Golden Panthers, Florida Atlantic University Owls, and the University of Florida Gators. Good Greek also is partnered with Lakeland Flying Tigers, JetBlue Park in Fort Myers (the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox) and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter (the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals).

