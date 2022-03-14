Good Greek Moving & Storage Is Excited to Be Named Official Mover of the Tampa Bay Rays Starting with the 2022 MLB Season

The Florida-based moving company will manage all the transportation needs for the Major League Baseball team in 2022.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, which offers Total Relocation Solutions for clients across the country, is proud to be named the Official Mover of Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays.

When the 2022 season begins, Good Greek Moving & Storage will manage all the equipment transportation needs for the Rays, ensuring that everything the team needs arrives safely at the site of their road games.

Good Greek shows off The Tampa Bay Rays custom truck wrap. The Rays join a long list of sports teams, universities, and others to choose Good Greek Moving & Storage as their Official Mover and relocation resource.

"It's important to have a trusted community partner with experience to handle our unique transportation needs," said Brian Auld, Rays President Vice Chairman. "We look forward to working with Good Greek Moving & Storage for the upcoming season and beyond."

"We're proud that another great sports team is trusting us as their Official Mover. The Rays are a first-class organization that has become one of the most innovative sports teams in the country," said the "Good Greek" himself, Spero Georgedakis, founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage. "One of our goals is to partner with great companies and sports organizations across Florida. We're honored to work with them."

"Tampa Bay is one of the fastest growing regions in the country, and for good reason. It's a great place to live and work. We're happy to become more involved with great organizations in the area," said Georgedakis.

The Rays joined Major League Baseball in 1998. The team plays its home games in Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Stu Sternberg purchased the team in 2004 and became General Managing Partner in October 2005. Since then, the Rays have been one of the most successful teams in baseball. They have won two American League pennants, four American League East division titles and reached the playoffs in seven seasons.

The Tampa Bay Rays join a long list of sports teams, universities, and others to choose Good Greek Moving & Storage as their Official Mover. They include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Florida Panthers, Inter Miami CF, University of Florida Gators, University of Miami Hurricanes, and Florida International University Panthers.

With World Headquarters located in Jupiter FL, Good Greek Moving & Storage has locations in Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton/Palm Beach/Treasure Coast, and expanded into the Tampa/St. Petersburg market in 2020. The company offers Total Relocation Solutions to its clients, including real estate services, packing/unpacking, moving, auto transport, storage, junk removal, and home concierge services. Good Greek has a well-earned reputation for transparency and top-notch customer service during the moving process, which accounts for their stellar reputation among globally recognized individuals, businesses, and professional sports organizations. The company offers high-quality, professional relocation services, including in-person estimates, guaranteed pricing, and climate-controlled secure storage facilities monitored 24/7 with CCTV. The company is licensed to handle local, long-distance, national, and international moves.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

For 25 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided moving services in South Florida. The Company offers total relocation solutions that include full packing services, auto transport, junk removal, real estate services and more. In every area, Good Greek places respect for the client and customer service foremost. Headquartered in South Florida, Good Greek Moving & Storage franchises are expanding across the country. Good Greek Moving & Storage's business mission is straightforward: providing customers their "Best Move Ever."

