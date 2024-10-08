Good Greek Moving & Storage Mobilizes Services to Deliver Lifesaving Aid for Hurricane Helene Victims

"At Good Greek, we believe in stepping up when our communities need us most," said Spero Georgedakis, founder and Chief Executive Officer at Good Greek Moving & Storage. "We're not just about moving homes and businesses. We're about helping people through every challenge they face, whether that's a move across the country or rebuilding lives after a natural disaster."

Over 220 people have lost their lives to Hurricane Helene and hundreds continue to be unaccounted for. Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm, tearing across the state of Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas, leaving behind a path of destruction.

"The Global Empowerment Mission team is on the ground conducting distributions in Florida and North Carolina with assistance from community leaders like Good Greek Moving," said Kimberly Bentley, Director of Field Operations for GEM. "They are helping us to collect community donations and deliver them to our warehouses for proper distribution. This includes water, food, cleaning supplies, tarps, pet supplies, hygiene products and more."

Good Greek leveraged its expertise in logistics and transportation capabilities and partnered with local organizations to maximize its potential for impact. Donations were collected from Oct. 1st through 4th at both the Aventura Mall and The Shops at Pembrooke Pines. All volunteers worked together tirelessly to deploy a swift response to those experiencing hardship by gathering donations, sorting and packing essential items and distributing them where they were most needed.

Through their contributions to the Hurricane Helene relief efforts, Good Greek Moving & Storage has shown that their commitment to service extends far beyond their business operations. Their generous donation of time, labor and logistics will help countless families receive the aid they need to rebuild and recover. The company, which prides itself on its ethos of faith, honor, strength and courage, views its participation in disaster relief as an extension of its mission to give back to the communities it operates in.

As Florida braces for impact from its second hurricane in just under three weeks, Spero Georgedakis says Good Greek is prepared to support his community after the hurricane.

About Good Greek Relocation Systems:

The American Trucking Associations named Good Greek Mover of the Year in 2024 and is the World's First and Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek Relocation Systems offers Realty Services, Insurance and Title Services, Junk and Debris Removal, Auto Transport, and of course, Moving and Storage. For over 27 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the "Best Move Ever" - putting respect for the client and customer service first.

Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, Good Greek is the Official Movers of Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride, Orlando Magic, Orlando Solar Bears, Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Inter Miami CF, University of Central Florida, University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida International University Golden Panthers, Florida Atlantic University Owls, and the University of Florida Gators. Good Greek also is partnered with Lakeland Flying Tigers, JetBlue Park in Fort Myers (the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox) and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter (the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals).

