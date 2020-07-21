Good Greek Moving & Storage Named Official Mover of the Jacksonville Jaguars

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, one of the country's most referred and fastest growing moving companies, is proud to announce they have signed a multi-year NFL contract, becoming the Official Mover of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Good Greek Moving & Storage will not only sponsor the Jaguars, but also handle all the team's transportation needs. Every time the Jaguars play on the road, Good Greek Moving & Storage will ensure that all the Jaguar's equipment and other items arrive safely and on time.

Good Greek Moving & Storage, Your Superhero Movers and Now the Official Movers of the Jacksonville Jaguars Good Greek Moving Official Movers Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars started play in the National Football League in 1995. In just their second season, the Jaguars made it all the way to the American Football Conference championship game. The team has gone on to make the playoffs seven times and win three division titles in 1998, 1999 and 2017. Along the way, fans in North Florida and beyond have embraced the team and its unique black, teal and gold colors.

"I am very proud and excited that Good Greek Moving & Storage has been chosen as the Official Mover of the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is very special to me because the Jaguars are a first-class organization with an impressive history and an exciting future" - said Spero Georgedakis, aka The Good Greek, founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage.

The Jaguars are the latest in a long list of sports teams, universities and others to partner with Good Greek Moving & Storage. The moving company has been named Official Mover of the Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Florida Panthers and Inter Miami CF. At the collegiate level, Good Greek Moving & Storage is the Official Mover of the University of Florida and University of Miami football teams, as well as Lynn University and Florida International University.

Good Greek Moving & Storage also serves as an Official Sponsor for StarCom Racing, a NASCAR Cup Series stock car racing team. Good Greek sponsors the No. 00 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE that StarCom Racing currently fields for NASCAR racer Quin Houff.

Headquartered in South Florida, Good Greek Moving & Storage has expanded into Tampa, Florida and Greenville, South Carolina . New franchises are coming soon to many locations, including Jacksonville, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Salt Lake City, and Seattle. Good Greek Moving & Storage is well-known for its focus on customer service and range of professional moving services, including free in-person estimates, guaranteed pricing, full packing services, and climate-controlled secure storage monitored 24/7 with CCTV. The company is licensed to handle local, national and international moves.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

For over 24 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided moving services in South Florida. The Company has an approach to the moving business that places respect for the client and customer service foremost. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Good Greek Moving & Storage franchises are expanding across the country. Good Greek Moving & Storage's mission is straightforward: providing customers with their "Best Move Ever."

