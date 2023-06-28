Good Housekeeping Recognizes Eggland's Best in the 2023 Best Snack Awards

Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs recognized in "Protein Packed Favorites" category

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the Good Housekeeping Institute's Nutrition Lab highlights the best snacks on the market that are both nutritious and delicious. After a thorough review and taste-test process, the publication has once again revealed which brands rose to the top, naming Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs as a "Protein Packed Favorite" in the 2023 Best Snack Awards

"The Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab tests and thoroughly evaluates food products year-round to ensure we are recommending the highest quality products to our readers in an effort to empower them to make smarter decisions at the grocery store," said Good Housekeeping Institute's Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Stefani Sassos MS, RDN, CSO, CDN. "Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled eggs were an obvious choice for this award program, as they're a convenient source of essential vitamins and nutrients that can support overall health and wellness for the whole family."

To determine the winners in the 2023 Best Snack Awards, Good Housekeeping's in-house Registered Dietitian and team of food and nutrition experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute's Nutrition Lab rigorously analyzed ingredient lists, nutrition fact labels, packaging claims and flavor profiles of hundreds of snacks to find the best of the best. Consumer testers weighed in on taste and provided additional real-life analysis. The choices focus on innovative snacks in the food space that meet Good Housekeeping's nutritional criteria (including caps on per-serving calories, sugar and sodium).

"We are thrilled to be honored once again by Good Housekeeping," said Kurt Misialek, Eggland's Best President and CEO. "At Eggland's Best, our mission is to provide consumers with great-tasting eggs that have superior freshness and nutrition. This recognition by the 2023 Best Snack Awards speaks to our commitment to that goal."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s and Vitamin B12 and ten times more Vitamin E. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

"I always recommend Eggland's Best eggs to my clients because they provide superior nutrition that can help families maintain overall wellness at home or on the go," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. "Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs, with six times more Vitamin D and more than double the Omega-3s, are the perfect nutrient-packed snack when you're looking for a quick boost of energy or muscle recovery post-exercise."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on this award, see here. Learn more about Eggland's Best eggs and delicious EB recipes at www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs
Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Good Housekeeping
Celebrating 135 years, Good Housekeeping (GoodHousekeeping.com) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 45+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 166 million readers and site visitors each month — 67% of all millennials and 58% of all Gen Z, age 18+ (Source: 2020 comScore Multi-Platform © MRI-Simmons (12-20/S20). With more than 25 brands in the U.S., the company publishes nearly 250 magazine editions and 200 websites around the world. Follow Good Housekeeping on FacebookInstagramTwitter, and on Pinterest.

