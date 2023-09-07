Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards Recognizes Ensueño Max® Liquid Fabric Softener

Good Housekeeping Cleaning Lab Impressed with Softness and Static-Reducing Capabilities

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlEn USA today announced that Ensueño Max® Liquid Fabric Softener was recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards and featured in the September 2023 issue of the magazine as well as online .

"We are thrilled that Good Housekeeping has recognized Ensueño Max® Liquid Fabric Softener in its prestigious list this year," said Cristina Mustieles, Senior Brand Manager at Ensueño. "We are proud that the editors agree our product delivers softness and color fading protection. Unlike other fabric softeners, scent is one of Ensueño's key attributes: customers love our nature-inspired aromas, which are carefully crafted in partnership with an elite perfume house."

All award recipients undergo rigorous testing through the Good Housekeeping Cleaning Lab. Experts and a team of engineers, scientists and dedicated consumer testers set out to recognize the best performing, most innovative organizers and cleaning products, tools and appliances. They used established protocols and lab equipment to assess cleaning performance across categories and reviewed labeling, product manuals and websites for clarity and thoroughness of directions, safety information and more. Ease of use and assembly, capacity and the ability of a product to perform its intended function in a valuable and innovative way were all assessed by experts. Consumers then weighed in, providing real-life feedback on how the products worked in their own homes and for their families, how they compared to the products they currently use, and if they would continue using them.

"Our Cleaning Lab lead loved how Ensueño Max® softened without leaving items feeling slippery," Good Housekeeping reported . "Another Good Housekeeping tester said she liked how it reduced static and she would definitely continue using it."

Ensueño® is an AlEn USA brand that features a full line of laundry care products, including fabric softener, liquid laundry detergent, dryer sheets, and scent-boosting beads. To learn more about Ensueño® or to purchase, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/FE5CF55C-B8DA-4E36-89E0-17B1013E572C?ingress=2&visitId=3a865f08-c5eb-4ad2-80f7-012a06ba4970&ref_=ast_bln

About AlEn USA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AlEn USA is a subsidiary of Industrias AlEn, S.A. de C.V. (Grupo AlEn), a cleaning and laundry products company with presence in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. With more than 5,000 employees globally, Grupo AlEn has been striving for a cleaner and more sustainable world for more than 70 years.

In the U.S., AlEn's portfolio of products includes bleach, cleaners, and laundry products, under the brands ENSUEÑO®, CLORALEN®, and PINALEN®. One of the few consumer goods products companies based in Houston, AlEn USA is committed to continued growth and innovation of its products in the U.S., supporting a culturally diverse workforce and maintaining socially responsible and sustainable business practices. For more information, visit www.alenusa.com .

