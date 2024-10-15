Good Humor® Brings the Iconic Candy Center Bar Back to Freezers Just in Time for Halloween!

Long-time Good Humor fans may remember this popular ice cream truck treat that was mummified in the 90s. The fan-favorite frozen treat is the first innovation from Good Humor in years and has been revamped with a new-stalgic twist that features a rich chocolatey core with a hint of hazelnut. Surrounding this candy bar-like core is a sweet, creamy vanilla frozen dessert and a crispy chocolatey outer shell, creating the ultimate multi-textured eating experience.

"As part of Good Humor's mission to give fans what they love, we're thrilled to bring back the Candy Center Bar just in time for Halloween," shared Bentley King, U.S. Head of Ice Cream Operations at Unilever. "The Candy Center Bar unites ice cream lovers young and old with its remixed twist on a 90s favorite from Good Humor. We're thrilled to give fans this frozen treat to enjoy just in time for spooky season."

Starting now, fans can unwrap this mummified recipe for Good Humor's Candy Center Bar exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.44. The Candy Center Bar will be available in-stores only, sold as a six-pack of treats for families to enjoy at home during spooky movies or as an alternative trick-or-treating candy.

To check out Good Humor's wide portfolio of delicious frozen treats, visit GoodHumor.com, or follow Good Humor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Happy Halloween!

About Good Humor

More than 100 years ago, Good Humor® started a delicious revolution with the first ice cream on a stick and then the original ice cream truck in Youngstown, Ohio. Today, we're still bringing tasty frozen treats to hands and homes across America.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Media Contact:

Tyler Krivich: [email protected]

SOURCE Unilever North America