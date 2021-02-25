Good Life Companies Continues Expansion With Appointment Of Rachel Bashore As Chief Operating Officer

READING, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Life Companies (Good Life), one of the nation's fastest-growing independent hybrid RIA firms, has named Rachel Bashore its Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Bashore's appointment to this role reflects Good Life's robust expansion, driven by the firm's unique focus on the intersection of financial advice and personal health and wellness. Reporting directly to Good Life Chief Executive Officer Conor Delaney, Ms. Bashore will oversee all aspects of the firm's day-to-day operations, as well as the expanding platform of services and tools to support the growth of its affiliated financial advisors.

Good Life Companies is a network of 188 financial advisors and 158 insurance professionals in 22 states who combine to oversee nearly $5 billion in total client assets.

Mr. Delaney said, "Rachel Bashore has been a close friend and trusted advisor to me for years, and I'm extremely pleased that she has joined our senior team. Her combination of executive experience and in-depth knowledge of technology, privacy, and regulatory policy, as well as our shared commitment to honesty and open collaboration, make Rachel exactly the kind of leader we need as Good Life moves into its next phase of growth."

Ms. Bashore's appointment comes on the heels of record growth for Good Life, as the firm successfully recruited 31 advisors with over $1 billion in total client assets from the beginning of March 2020 (when the COVID-19 pandemic struck) through the end of the year. Her initial focus will be to oversee the rollout of new products and expanded technology-enabled tools and other critical platforms that will enable Good Life advisors to meet and exceed client expectations for enhanced collaboration along with even greater flexibility and transparency in the service experience they enjoy.

Ms. Bashore said, "As Good Life continues its successful expansion as a truly national organization, we will be focused on scaling our operations while continuing to maintain the personalized attention and quality of service that has empowered the firm's tremendous success thus far. I look forward to working with our executive leadership team to continually build upon Good Life's approach to providing advisors with the tools, solutions and platforms they need to meet their own growth goals while creating customized service experiences for their clients."

Ms. Bashore joins Good Life from BM Technologies, Inc. (formerly BankMobile), where she led that institution's white label compliance risk and privacy functions. Prior to that, she served in executive positions with financial technology companies and banks, and was a practicing trial and corporate attorney. She earned her Bachelor of Science from Drexel University and Juris Doctor cum laude from The Pennsylvania State University's Dickinson School of Law, and retains her admission to the Pennsylvania Bar. She has also served as an adjunct professor of Business Law at Alvernia University and a board member of several nonprofit organizations.

About Good Life

Good Life is driven to change the way in which financial products, services and advice are distributed to everyday clients in communities across the country. To stand out in an industry that has been largely commoditized, Good Life needs to be different to be great. Sometimes being different is not just about being focused on the financial services offered to clients or advisors, but it is about building an ecosystem and community that improves lives. The Good Life culture is centered around a vibrant, upbeat work environment where employees are encouraged to think freely, dress for their day, all while having a strong focus on overall financial health and physical wellness. For more information, visit GoodLifeCo.com and GoodLifeIA.com.

Media Contacts:

Chris Clemens / Joseph Kuo

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4854 or 424 317 4851

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Good Life Companies

Related Links

https://goodlifeco.com

