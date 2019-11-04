Good Life Companies Expands Real Estate Division

As a member of Good Life's executive team, Nein's duties include continuing to develop Good Life Companies' Real Estate Premier and Premier Lite office offerings for financial advisors, scouting land acquisition and leasing opportunities for Good Life advisor locations, facilitating the advisors move and office set-up, and managing the more than 80 existing advisor offices while continually creating new ideas and exploring future advisor tools and resources for Good Life Advisors nationwide.

As Real Estate Coordinator, Kutz's duties include assisting the Senior Vice President with the scouting of land acquisition and leasing options, facilitating the advisors move and office set-up and maintenance of the more than 80 existing advisor offices.

Nein has served as a consultant to Good Life since 2017 and has spent 15 years in construction, manufacturing and commercial contracting.

Kutz is a recent graduate of Alvernia University, where he obtained a Bachelors Degree of Science in Business Marketing.

"Good Life Companies' focuses on enhancing the advisor and client experience. The real estate component is one of the tools in our toolbox that enhance an advisor's experience and is disruptor to the current advisor wirehouse model. By providing a financial advisor with turn-key real estate office space, we enable the advisor with the first step to become independent easily. Good Life then adds additional value by offering advisors other services they need such as: marketing, virtual assistants, human resources, and lead generation," said Conor Delaney, Chief Executive Officer of Good Life Companies.

"Providing financial advisors with turn-key real estate options and other tools that allow them to be independent are needed disruptors to the financial industry. These tools allow them to gain independence and flourish as individuals and for their clients and that is exciting to see and experience first-hand," said Nein. You can reach Justinn Nein at (610) 628-2861 and by email Justinn.Nein@GoodLifeCo.com.

