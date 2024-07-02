GOOD LIFE COMPANIES SUPPORTS GROWTH TRAJECTORY WITH A SECOND HEADQUARTERS IN ORLANDO

Firm Celebrates New Location and Advisor Independence with Sponsorship of Disney-Area Fireworks Spectacular

ORLANDO, Fla., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Life Companies (Good Life), a leading partner to independent advisors nationwide, today announced that the company is adding a second corporate headquarters in Orlando. The Reading, Pa.-based company is expanding to serve the continuing growth of its affiliated advisors and the demand for its differentiated model of services and support. Good Life founder and CEO, Conor Delaney, will be based in the new location, which will open by the end of the year.

Delaney said, "As demand for independence grows, our model is resonating with advisors looking for a better way to work and live. The success of our affiliated advisors is a testament to that. With this new location, we can continue to enhance our offering of service and support by gaining access to a growing population of talent and creating a destination for advisors."

The new office will be located in Celebration, Fla., a suburb of Orlando and a community that was originally developed by The Walt Disney Company. The office will serve as a hub site for advisor recruiting and executive leadership. Sean Mest, Sr. Director, Operations, will maintain executive leadership in the Reading office.

Celebrating Advisor Independence

In anticipation of the new office and in honor of its nationwide network of advisors, Good Life is sponsoring the 2024 Celebration (Fla.) Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular and Parade on July 4.

"Independence Day is the perfect time to recognize the entrepreneurial spirit of our advisors and the valuable work they do for their clients and their communities," Delaney said. "It's a significant milestone in advisors' careers when they launch their independent businesses and gain control over how to best serve their clients, manage their practices, and build their business as an asset. It's the purpose behind what we do. As we grow our roots in Orlando, we're looking forward to creating more opportunities for our business, our employees, and the independent financial advisors we serve."

Good Life was founded in 2012 as a single financial planning practice in Reading, outside Philadelphia. The company evolved into a service model and led the marketplace with a comprehensive platform of services and support that empowers advisors to launch independent advisory practices; manage the ongoing operational needs of their practices; grow their client relationships by providing personalized planning and advice; and generate maximum value for their businesses as an asset.

Today, Good Life employs more than 50 employees who serve more than 200 financial advisors nationwide. The company is ranked among the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top RIA Firms.

Our mission is to help more Americans and business owners achieve their version of the Good Life. We do that by serving independent financial advisors, helping them stay focused on their priorities and goals by making it easy to focus on their clients. Good Life offers a comprehensive platform of services and solutions that empowers independent financial advisors throughout the lifecycle of their business, including a turnkey platform to launch their business; services to manage their practice; investment management, financial planning, and insurance services to grow their client relationships; support to improve their quality of life; and partnership to support strategies for growth and monetization. The Good Life network is made up of approximately 200 financial advisors.

