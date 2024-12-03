GOOD LIFE RANKED AMONG FORBES LIST OF TOP RIA FIRMS

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Life Companies (Good Life), a leading RIA firm and partner to entrepreneurially-minded independent financial advisors nationwide, today announced that the firm has been ranked among the Forbes list of America's Top RIA Firms for the second consecutive year.

"It is an honor to be recognized once again by Forbes as an industry leader," said Conor Delaney, founder and CEO, Good Life Companies. "We started this firm to help more advisors make the leap to independence, providing them with more choice and more control in serving their clients. As the channel has matured, our firm has evolved with the advisors' experience to help them find the equal balance of working in the business, as an advisor, and on the business, as a small business owner. We're proud to support our network of 200 advisors and CEOs who are committed to making a meaningful impact in their clients' lives and in their communities across the country."

Good Life was founded in 2012 by financial advisors who understood the need for support and community among independent advisors. Today, Good Life consists of several business lines that together provide a comprehensive support model to independent financial advisors, helping them launch their independent practices, grow their client relationships and build thriving businesses. Good Life provides a turnkey platform to launch their business, including real estate, technology set up, and brand development along with personalized transition and onboarding support. In addition, advisors have access to services that support the ongoing operational functions of their business; investment management, financial planning, and insurance services to grow their client relationships; and partnership in developing growth and monetization strategies. The Good Life advisor network is made up of approximately 200 financial advisors serving over $10 billion of client assets.

The Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. The algorithm weighs factors including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices and approach to working with clients.

Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

About Good Life

Our mission is to help more Americans and business owners achieve their version of the Good Life. We do that by serving independent advisors in their roles as fiduciaries and as CEOs of their small businesses. We provide services and solutions that empower independent financial advisors throughout the lifecycle of their business, including a turnkey platform to launch their business; services to manage the ongoing operational functions of their business; investment management, financial planning, and insurance resources to grow their client relationships; and access to our professional staff to develop growth and monetization strategies. The Good Life network is made up of more than 200 financial advisors. Good Life Companies currently serves over $10 billion in brokerage and advisory assets as of July 2024.

