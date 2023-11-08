Good Life Ranks Among Forbes list of America's Top RIA Firms

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Life Companies (Good Life), a leading firm empowering independent financial advisors and small business owners, today announced that the firm has been ranked among the Forbes list of America's Top RIA Firms.

"We are proud to earn this recognition, which is a testament to the quality of the advisors we serve and their commitment to their clients and their communities," said Conor Delaney, founder and CEO, Good Life Companies. "Our firm was founded by advisors who understood the need for support and community among independent advisors. As the investor, advisor and RIA marketplaces have evolved, Good Life has blazed a path that empowers advisors to launch their independent practices, productively serve the demand for advice, and generate maximum value for their businesses. At Good Life, we are advocates for our advisors and their capacity to make a difference – in their clients' lives, in their communities and securing their own legacies."

Founded in 2014, Good Life led the marketplace with a comprehensive platform that enables the turnkey launch of the advisor's business, delivers ongoing compliance services, and offers value-add services that drive efficiency and encourage growth. Today, Good Life supports more than 200 financial advisors nationwide and continues to evolve its scope of services to deliver value to advisors at every stage of their business' lifecycle.

The Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. The algorithm weighs factors including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices and approach to working with clients.

Good Life was ranked 116 out of 250 recognized firms, from among the more than 15,000 RIAs nationwide registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or a securities administrator of the state in which they practice.

For the complete list of this year's Top RIAs, visit Forbes.

About Good Life

Our mission is to help more Americans and business owners achieve their version of the Good Life. We do that by serving independent financial advisors, helping them stay focused on their priorities and goals by making it easy for them to focus on their clients. Good Life offers a comprehensive platform of services and solutions that empower independent financial advisors throughout the lifecycle of their business, including a turnkey platform to launch their business; services to manage their practice; investment management, financial planning, and insurance services to grow their client relationships; and partnership to support strategies for growth and monetization. The Good Life network is made up of more than 200 financial advisors nationwide.

Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

Media Contact:

Lauren Hoyt-Williams

803-233-0195

[email protected]

SOURCE Good Life Companies