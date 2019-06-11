Good Life Welcomes J.R. Frenzel

"J.R. becomes our first West Virginia advisor group. As a leader in his community, J.R. has chosen Good Life for our ability to take him independent but not make him feel alone," said Conor Delaney, Founder and CEO of Good Life. "By handling the non-revenue generating activities, JR gets back in front of his clients faster and more frequently. We look forward to providing him all the tools he needs to be successful and partnering in his success."

"For the majority of my career, I've worked for firms that have emphasized sales numbers. It was well overdue that I aligned myself with a firm that shared the same values that I do," said J.R. Frenzel. "After meeting Conor and the team at Good Life, the answer was evident. They provide a turnkey solution for me to provide the best service to my clients without the hassle of trying to operate a business in the background. Good Life supports me in balancing my time with my clients, my family, and my community."

J.R. graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. J.R. started his career as an advisor in 2009 and holds both Series 7 and Series 66 registrations through LPL Financial. Contact Good Life Financial Advisors of West Virginia at (304) 693-2224.

Good Life is driven to change the way in which financial products, services and advice are distributed to everyday clients in communities across the country. To stand out in an industry that has been largely commoditized, Good Life needs to be different to be great. Sometimes being different is not just about being focused on the financial services offered to clients or advisors, but it is about building an ecosystem and community that improves lives. The Good Life culture focuses on overall financial health and physical wellness. GoodLifeCo.com

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

SOURCE Good Life Companies

