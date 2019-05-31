Good Life Welcomes Michael Bensey

"I am joining LPL for the opportunity to be with an independent firm again, which is the best model for my practice. LPL has all the resources that I need to be successful, especially regarding my 401k business," said Bensey. "I am affiliating with Good Life as they can add a great deal of value-added services that further enhance my practice. With Good Life as a partner, I expect to more effectively service clients and simultaneously grow business faster than I'd be able to without them."

"Mike has been a part of the Good Life family for years as a trusted friend with great knowledge of the industry, specifically in the retirement plan space," said Conor Delaney, Founder and CEO of Good Life. "He is exactly the type of advisor we like to partner with, not only because of his success but because he is a great man outside of the office as well."

Mike was born and raised in West Virginia where he attended West Virginia University, receiving his Bachelor of Science in Finance as well as his Master of Business Administration. Mike specializes in personal wealth management and financial planning as well as 401K administration. Contact Good Life Financial Advisors of Orlando at (407) 232-9103.

Good Life is driven to change the way in which financial products, services and advice are distributed to everyday clients in communities across the country. To stand out in an industry that has been largely commoditized, Good Life needs to be different to be great. Sometimes being different is not just about being focused on the financial services offered to clients or advisors, but it is about building an ecosystem and community that improves lives. The Good Life culture focuses on overall financial health and physical wellness. GoodLifeCo.com

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

SOURCE Good Life Companies

Related Links

http://www.advisorownedria.com

