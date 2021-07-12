Good Morning, Providence! Wendy's Invites Locals to #DitchTheDonut and a Chance to Win Wendy's Breakfast for a Year*

The queen of breakfast celebrates the best breakfast in town with a savory sweepstakes, town takeover, and a piping hot deal

The Wendy's Company

Jul 12, 2021, 08:05 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:
Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's why Wendy's® is showing residents in Providence how to do breakfast the RIGHT way and #DitchTheDonut for a better breakfast. With fresh-made, craveable and bold options like the Breakfast Baconator® and Frosty-ccino®, Wendy's has a menu lineup worthy of getting out of bed, and one lucky fan will score Wendy's breakfast for a year* with the #DitchTheDonut sweepstakes**.

Wendy’s Encourages Locals to #DitchTheDonut to Win Wendy’s Breakfast for a Year*
Still hungry for more? On Wednesday, July 14 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM, locals looking to trade in their sprinkles for something more savory can visit a pop-up Wendy's in Kennedy Plaza to get a free taste of Wendy's breakfast. From buses to billboards, fans can also find Wendy's around town reminding them to #DitchTheDonut and wake up on the right side of breakfast.

However, the breakfast queen isn't stopping there – Wendy's is offering a delicious deal to shake up your morning routine. Snag two select breakfast sandwiches - Sausage, Egg and Swiss Croissant, Bacon, Egg and Swiss Croissant or the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit - for just $4*** through early August. To wake up with a 2 for $4, simply head to a participating Wendy's or order via the Wendy's mobile app.

WHEN: Wendy's #DitchTheDonut sweepstakes runs from July 12, 2021 through August 13, 2021.

WHERE TO ENTER: Head to @DitchTheDonutSweeps on Instagram for your chance to win Wendy's breakfast for a year*

HOW TO ENTER: It's simple. Enter for your chance to win by visiting @DitchTheDonutSweeps on Instagram and commenting #DitchTheDonutSweepstakes on any of the images during the contest period**

ABOUT WENDY'S: 
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef****, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys

*Breakfast for a year will be in the form of $550 worth of Wendy's gift cards.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY; Void where prohibited. Open only to legal residents of 50 United States or DC who are 18 years of age or older. Valid 7/12/21 to 8/13/21. To enter, comment on a promotional post on the @DitchTheDonutSweeps Instagram account with #DitchTheDonutSweepstakes. Odds of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes. Limit one (1) entry per person. For complete details see Official Rules at http://therulespage.com/DitchTheDonutSweeps. Sponsored by Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers Advertising Co-operative of Providence, Inc., 1429 Business Center Drive, Conyers, GA 30094. 

***Limited time only. Single item at regular price. Price and participation may vary. Offer limited to three breakfast sandwiches shown.

****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada. 

