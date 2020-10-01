Good News For Coffee Lovers: Kahlúa® Is Transforming The Coffee Cocktail Game, Again, With The Launch Of Its Newest Expression - Kahlúa® Blonde Roast Style

Consumers' interest and demand for light coffee drinks is on the rise especially as everyone continues to experiment with at-home cocktail making. 1 Kahlúa Blonde Roast Style hopes to satisfy even more coffee-cocktail fans by introducing an option with a fresh, citrus taste.

Kahlúa Blonde Roast Style is made with our medium roast coffee and hints of caramel, toffee and citrus flavors. The new flavor offers a distinctive coffee and rum aroma perfect for whipping up delicious, flavorful cocktails for International Coffee Day and every day.

"As the world's number one coffee liqueur,2 Kahlúa is always tapping into coffee culture trends and looking for ways to inspire coffee lovers at their next brunch or after-work hangout," said Troy Gorczyca, U.S. Brand Director at Kahlúa. "Plus, we are known to make delicious coffee cocktails and this taps into the growing trends around more light coffee cocktails, so Kahlúa Blonde Roast Style was a natural next step for us as a brand."

Available nationwide at various locations, Kahlúa Blonde Roast Style is 20% ABV and best served with tonic or with coconut water. Follow along at @Kahlua and Kahlua.com for the latest happenings or to find out more about Kahlúa Blonde Roast Style

DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

