Good Samaritan Hospital Joins PIH Health Network

WHITTIER, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health today announced that Good Samaritan Hospital, Los Angeles has officially joined its integrated healthcare network. This addition brings PIH Health to 7,100 full-time employees, three hospitals totaling 1,130 licensed beds, and 26 outpatient clinics.

"Good Samaritan Hospital has an impressive 130-year history and we are thrilled to welcome their physicians, staff, volunteers and patients to the PIH Health network," says James R. West, PIH Health President and Chief Executive Officer. "Adding Good Samaritan Hospital into the PIH Health network enables us to continue to build our resources and expertise to enhance the care and services we provide to all of our patients, offering a high level of both primary and tertiary care, and creating a sustainable model in the current and foreseeable healthcare marketplace."

Good Samaritan Hospital, Los Angeles is now a subsidiary of PIH Health, with the same relationship status as PIH Health Hospital - Downey, PIH Health Hospital - Whittier and PIH Health Physicians. PIH Health will invest resources and capital to provide Good Samaritan Hospital with the ability to remain dedicated to the highest quality healthcare in its current location in downtown Los Angeles.

"PIH Health and Good Samaritan Hospital share a common commitment to the health and wellness of the residents of Southern California. We plan to expand services that will benefit even more members of our community," said Andrew B. Leeka, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that combining the resources and expertise of two of Southern California's outstanding health systems will result in enhanced care and services."

Over the next few weeks, PIH Health will work with leaders at Good Samaritan Hospital to develop a transition plan to incorporate Good Samaritan Hospital into the PIH Health network in a manner that will permanently maintain and enhance Good Samaritan Hospital's ability to provide outstanding care to its patients. Good Samaritan Hospital will be rebranded as PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 2.5 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Hospital - Whittier and PIH Health Hospital - Downey and features 27 outpatient medical locations, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is recognized by Watson Health as one of the nation's Top Hospitals, and College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology for both PIH Health Hospital - Whittier and PIH Health Hospital - Downey. Healthgrades®, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, recently honored PIH Health Hospital - Whittier with the 2019 America's 250 Best Hospitals Award and for the fifth consecutive year, the Outstanding Patient Experience Award (2015-2019). PIH Health invests millions each year in community education and free and low-cost services to support those with the greatest need. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About Good Samaritan Hospital - Los Angeles

Founded in 1885, Good Samaritan Hospital is a nonprofit, 408 bed acute care hospital that has served the healthcare needs of a growing and diverse community. Good Samaritan Hospital has been organized under the auspices of the Bishop of the Los Angeles Diocese of the Episcopal Church. Known for its outstanding tertiary services, Good Samaritan Hospital has seven Centers of Excellence that focus on advancing the science of medicine while providing outstanding patient care with national and internationally renowned physicians. The centers include the Heart & Vascular Center, Comprehensive Orthopaedic Center, Comprehensive Stroke Center, Tertiary Retinal Surgery, Pancreatico-Biliary Program, Transfusion-Free Medicine & Surgery Center, and the Davajan-Cabal Center for Perinatal Medicine. Good Samaritan Hospital completed its new 193,000-square foot Medical Pavilion in 2018, featuring the Frank R. Seaver Ambulatory Surgery Center and radiation oncology. For more information visit www.goodsam.org .

