Good Times Roared at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Roaring Twenties Cocktail Party

31 Jan, 2024, 21:39 ET

VERO BEACH, Fla. , Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazzy tunes drifted through the hallways as Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach hosted a roaring 20's cocktail party for residents, associates and friends. Men donned their finest hats and ties while the ladies sparkled in jeweled flapper gowns, feather boas and ornate headpieces.

Guests gathered at their own speakeasy for a lavish charcuterie spread and a glass of "hooch," as it was called during Prohibition times. The lively notes of the big band had guests on the dance floor showcasing their best dance moves like 'the Charleston, the Shimmy, and the Fox Trot.'

"Our residents were delighted to 'Party like Gatsby' and enjoy the nostalgia of a 1920's throwback party," says Kim Haddon, Executive Director of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach. "As part of our Watercrest culture, we embrace the opportunities to engage with our residents through unique events that spark fond memories and traditions."

These events are part of the signature Live Exhilarated™ programming by Watercrest Senior Living offering diverse and enriching programs whose benefits greatly exceed the traditional activities typically found in senior living communities. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous. These facets focus on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a multi-award winning senior living community, including the prestigious recognition by U.S. News & World Report as a 2023-24 Best Assisted Living Community and a 2023-24 Best Memory Care Community in the Best Senior Living Communities Report. The community recently celebrated the benchmark of hitting 100% resident occupancy amongst its many distinctions.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road along the Emerald Coast in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. The community's unique architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, children's play space, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's Market Street Residence showcases an innovatively designed 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. For information, contact the community at 850-290-0462.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

